‘In Brugge’ on Norwegian Prima

ITTN’s Sharon Jordan has been enjoying the full cruise experience onboard Norwegian Prima with Sunway Holidays.

After breakfast yesterday, the group attended a seminar at sea which was hosted by Aaron Fletcher (Business Development Manager for Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland) and Deirdre Sweeney (General Manager, Sunway Holidays). We spent an hour talking all things NCL, and in particular, talking through the ‘Free at Sea’ offer that is currently in place.

This offer includes four elements over a 7-night cruise. You can choose from shore excursion credit, drinks package, one speciality dining and Wi-Fi for just €149.

After the seminar, the group jumped taxis into Brugge where we sampled Belgian chocolates and beer. The little town lives up to its magical name from the movie ‘In Bruges’.

After a short visit we returned to the ship where the group took part in an onboard go karting race. This is a highlight onboard and costs just $15 for eight minutes of fun – you can also book it privately for four minutes for $20 where you can set the fastest time. The person with the fastest time at the end of the cruise can win a prize! The fastest lap is apparently currently held by actor Orlando Bloom! Teenagers and ‘big kids’ would be big fans of this activity.

Next, it’s on to the the dry slides, there are two onboard. One named ‘The Rush’ which is the equivalent of a dry water slide and the other is called ‘The Drop’. Both are free of charge and not for the faint hearted.

‘The Drop’ involves getting into a one person capsule that drops you from deck 18 to deck 8 and leaves you right at the bar called ‘The Local’.

