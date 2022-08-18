SEARCH
HomeFeaturesFrom Westeros to Essos: Celebrity Cruises Offers Full 'Game of Thrones' Experience...
FeaturesNews

From Westeros to Essos: Celebrity Cruises Offers Full ‘Game of Thrones’ Experience to Coincide with ‘House of the Dragon’ Release

Allie Sheehan
By Allie Sheehan
0
7

With the release of Game of Thrones: House of the Dragon this weekend, Celebrity Cruises invites guests to embark on adventure, stepping foot on sites of momentous battles, victory, and defeat. 

With Celebrity Cruises’ industry-transforming ships sailing across awe-inspiring European destinations – including Belfast, Iceland and Croatia – guests can experience Westeros and Essos for themselves, before returning to a true sanctuary at sea.

On a bucket-list 11-night Iceland and Ireland cruise from Southampton, the recently ‘revolutionised’ Celebrity Silhouette will take guests to ‘Beyond the Wall’, in some of Iceland’s most picturesque locations.

Guests can take a Glacier Safari from Akureyri to visit the vast landscapes of the home of the Free Folk. What’s more, porting in Belfast, the ‘Trip To Winterfell’ shore excursion will take fans of the show on a scenic coach ride to the historic Castle Ward Estate – or, the home of the Stark family – where they can try their hand at medieval archery in Game of Thrones dress.

Akureyri in northern Iceland.

To join the fight for a place on the Iron Throne from one of Europe’s most beautiful escapes, guests can explore one of Game of Thrones’ most prominent filming locations, Dubrovnik, on a 10-night Italy, Croatia and Montenegro cruise.

Celebrity Cruises’ newest ship, the ground-breaking Celebrity Beyond, will take guests to the site of King’s Landing, where they can become immersed in the vibrant culture of a city rich in history. Plus, just a 15-minute ferry ride from the stunning walled city of Dubrovnik, sits the Iron Throne itself, on the Island of Lokrum.

Dubrovnik, Croatia.

Or, in anticipation of the new series, fans can book to join Edge Series’ Celebrity Apex, on a Portugal, Spain and Malta cruise to bring the wondrous ‘Water Gardens of Dorne’ to life before their eyes at Real Alcazares. The ‘Legendary Seville’ shore excursion will take guests down cobbled streets towards the gorgeous palace, through a vibrant neighbourhood filled with artisan shops, cafes, and centuries-old gardens. 

An unforgettable holiday is afoot…guests can book now to get in the spirit of House of Dragon, and find adventure across Europe’s most incredible destinations. 

Celebrity Cruises

For all Celebrity Cruises 2022-2023 sailings, go to https://www.celebritycruises.com/gb/2022-2023-cruises.

Allie Sheehan
Allie Sheehan
I have worked in the travel industry for seven years, from working in American Holidays and The Travel Corporation I have a wealth of knowledge of all aspects of travel. Before joining ITTN I worked for Facebook which gave me the inside knowledge of the wonderful world of social media. I have a BSc in Event Management and am also a qualified beauty therapist (which definitely comes in handy in this business). Recently I joined the AWTE Ireland committee and I am enjoying working with and connecting with the network of women in travel.
Previous articleNCL Unveils Limited Period 40% Discount Offer Across All Cruises

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Logo

Must Read

© ITTN.ie