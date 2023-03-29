Explora Journeys Unveils Destination Experiences for North American East Coast

Explora Journeys – MSC Cruises’ luxury brand – has announced details of the unique Destination Experiences for EXPLORA I’s North American journeys taking place from September to November 2023 that will allow guests to delve deep into all that the East Coast of the United States and Canada – including New England – have to offer.

The luxury lifestyle travel brand will offer a wide range of curated pursuits and experiences as part of its debut Inaugural Journeys Collection for North America. These will showcase an eclectic mix of urban experiences in cities including New York, Boston, Halifax or Quebec City and the discovery of local customs and history, as well as the opportunity to escape to the jaw-dropping beauty of snow-covered peaks, dramatic coasts, evergreen forests and preserved landscapes in Canada and the East Coast of the United States including New England.

Explora Journeys aims to provide inspiring opportunities for its discerning travellers to explore breath-taking nature, traditional cultures and culinary delights. Experiences are tailored to small, intimate groups, from two to 25 guests; always with an emphasis on exclusive, off-the-beaten-path encounters and focused on a slower pace of travel to allow guests to fully immerse themselves in each destination, whilst not leaving their footprint on the places they explore.

Sacha Rougier, Head of Itinerary Planning and Destination Experiences at Explora Journeys comments, “Our team have sought out exclusive partnerships across the globe to ensure our guests are offered a wide array of curated experiences to suit their every desire. Under the umbrella of the Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC) we partner with Travelife to create sustainability awareness for Tour Operators. Travelife is an internationally leading training, management, and certification program for sustainability in tourism. The ingenuity of Explora Journey’s bespoke destination experiences created is set to surpass expectations, leading our guests on a journey of self, social and active discover fulfilment and enrichment, easing them into an Ocean State of Mind.”

United States

New York: Guests will have the chance to immerse themselves in the city that never sleeps. With a host of world-class museums and art galleries, guests have the exclusive opportunity to be led through the Museum of Modern Art on a private tour before opening hours by an expert art historian. Making the most of New York City’s Theatre District and the epicentre of the performing arts, guests will be invited to go behind the curtain on Broadway for an exclusive encounter with a Broadway star and a dazzling performance of musical favourites. A truly unique experience awaits during a forest bathing session in the heart of the city, where guests can immerse themselves into the Japanese practice of connecting to the unique energy of a place in nature.

Boston: In a city where the present merges seamlessly with the past, Boston will captivate guests with its array of iconic sites. A trip would not be complete without a visit to Fenway Park, before embarking on an enchanting afternoon of arts and academia at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, followed by an elegant traditional afternoon tea (with a New England twist), surrounded by the classic art and beauty of the 1895 Beaux Arts public library on Boston’s Copley Square.

Port Canaveral: From the port, guests can be taken to the Kennedy Space Center from where every American human space mission has been launched. As an unforgettable moment, a private encounter with a NASA astronaut will bring 21st-century space travel a step further into focus for Explora Journeys’ guests. From space to the sea, Cocoa Beach is the perfect place for guests to enjoy a two-hour surfing lesson. The beach bar on Cocoa Beach with its historic pier awaits post-lesson.

Portland: Known for its lighthouses, lobsters and beautiful beaches, guests can explore Portland with ease owing to its stylish and sophisticated atmosphere. With experiences centered around its iconic food and beer culture, guests can look forward to sailing on a lobster boat before tasting fresh seafood at the local seafood shops, browsing coffee houses, bakeries and award-winning restaurants of the old port. For wine lovers, a trip a local winery will offer the chance to taste wines and spirits crafted from local fruits and grains, deliciously reflecting the terroir of Maine.

Canada

Baie Comeau: Truly off-the-beaten-path and a paradise for all nature lovers, Explora Journeys has curated experiences that revolve around the natural landscape of Baie Comeau. On the tranquility of the St Lawrence River, guests can enjoy a sea kayak exploration on a double kayak where still and calm waters will heighten the appreciation of the surrounding landscape and wildlife. An expert guide will lead guests to marvel at the sight of whales breaching and sea birds overhead.

Charlottetown: A capital city set in small-town tradition will captivate guests with its charm and culture. Guests can discover the Ancient Sport of Falconry on the island that highlights the way UNESCO recognises falconry as an ‘Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity and how it contributes to increase the number of falcons in the region.’ The ‘Fair Isle Food Tour’ offers farm-to-table dining, where epicurean lovers can taste the best in modern Canadian cuisine from local chocolates to some of the best seafood chowders.

Gaspé: Explora Journeys has ensured that the city at the tip of the Gaspé Peninsula can be explored by guests to its fullest. Experiences include a Hike in the Forillon National Park as well as a sea excursion on the Gulf of St. Lawrence with Canada’s Percé Rock, one of the most beautiful of the country’s many national parks, as a backdrop.

Havre-Saint-Pierre: In a tiny seaside village in a remote corner of Quebec’s North Shore, guests will be guided on a 90-minute walk embracing the sights of the Mignan Archipelago, known for its colossal limestone monoliths which rise from the hands of the sea that sculpted and scattered them between a string of more than 1,000 islands and islets.

La Baie (Saguenay): EXPLORA I will invite guests to dive into breathtaking nature at the heart of the river Saguenay with endless outdoor adventures. Guests can embark on a thrilling seaplane tour filled with aerial views of the area including Cap Éternité, a striking mountain and inspiration to painters, poets and writers. Other experiences include a VIP class with Chef Jonathan Grenon of triple-diamond award-winning Auberge des Battures, on how the bounty of nature feeds his culinary creations. Guests will be able to sample some of his delectable offerings served with local beers and spirits.

Quebec: Guests can delve deep into nature with a kayak excursion through a fjord. An evening and VIP tour at a sugar shack or ‘cabane à sucre’ will satisfy any sweet tooth. Guests will be welcomed into the maple museum and celebrate with a hearty harvest, gathering along overflowing festive tables.

Halifax: The vibrant, culture-filled capital of Nova Scotia offers guests the chance to indulge in its flourishing culinary scene. The scenic Lighthouse Route along the South Shore offers guests some free time to admire the iconic Peggy’s Point Lighthouse built in 1915 – one of the best-known and most-photographed lighthouses in Canada. This will be followed by a hearty lunch at the Shore Club in Hubbards, where succulent lobster will be paired with tasty salads and a selection of delicious desserts and refreshing drinks. Guests keen to tee off in style at one of the most beloved golf courses in Canada, The Links at Brunello, will have the chance to make their way around the 18 holes of the course, designed by the legendary Thomas McBroom who is renowned for careful integration of the landscape at every contour.

Explora Journeys Destination Experiences for North America are now open for bookings. EXPLORA I, the first of six planned ships of the luxury brand`s fleet, will be officially named on 8 July 2023 in Civitavecchia near Rome, Italy before heading to Southampton, UK to depart for her maiden journey on 17 July 2023.