Exciting Developments in the Algarve for 2024

As one of Portugal’s most popular destinations, the Algarve in unveils a myriad of attractions, hotel openings, and flight routes set to captivate visitors in the coming year. The region, renowned for its golden coastline and glorious sunshine, has garnered recognition as the best value destination in the Eurozone according to the Post Office Travel Money Holiday Money Report 2023.

TravelRepublic has named the Algarve a top family destination in Portugal for the upcoming year, with the following attractions garnering attention:

Demon’s Creek Walkway, Monchique: Opened at the end of 2023, this scenic walkway in the hills of Monchique offers access to unique sites, including a suspension bridge providing views of Barranco do Demo gorge.

Underwater Art Exhibition – EDP Art Reef: Created by renowned artist Alexandre Farto, visitors can explore an underwater museum featuring 13 sculptures made from old parts of power stations, contributing to the region’s sustainability efforts.

New Hotel Openings Include:

Marriott’s Westin Verdelago Resort: Located in Praia Verde, Eastern Algarve, this sustainable resort opened in August 2023, emphasizing low energy consumption and integration with nature.

Match Lagoa: Opening in Spring 2024, this hotel in Lagoa offers world-class facilities, including outdoor football pitches, a fitness facility, and 56 rooms, catering to high-performing teams in football and rugby.

Hard Rock Hotel Algarve: Opening in the summer of 2026, this hotel in Praia do Vau, Portimão, will hold three restaurants, three bars, three pools, a Rock Spa, and direct beach access.

Culinary Delights: The Algarve will host the first exclusively Portuguese Michelin gala at NAU Salgados Palace & Congress Centre on February 27, 2024, marking the launch of the first Michelin Guide dedicated solely to Portuguese restaurants.

New Flights:

Jet2: With an increase in capacity for the summer, reaching 70,000 seats, Jet2 responds to sustained demand, covering operations to Faro, Algarve.

EasyJet: Launching 12 new routes from eight UK airports, including a Southampton to Faro route from June 6, 2024.

Sports: Moto GP, Superbike World Championship, and Le Mans Series will be hosted in Algarve in 2024, showcasing the region’s appeal to motorsport enthusiasts.

New Faro Bridge: A complex project set to be completed by the end of 2024, providing enhanced access to Faro Beach.

As the Algarve continues to evolve, these exciting developments promise a diverse and enriching experience for travellers in 2024.