Dubai continues to climb in the popularity stakes with Irish holidaymakers. Previously seen as a possibly glitzy, over-the-top destination, that perception has changed as travellers discover there is a lot more to Dubai and other United Arab Emirates destinations.

The airline, Emirates is offering customers free entry to some of the UAE most popular attractions, including:

The Burj Khalifa: Experience breath-taking views from the world’s tallest building. Located on the 124th and 125th floors of iconic Burj Khalifa, customers on the outdoor observation deck can marvel at the stunning views of the city from 555 metres above sea level. The complimentary tickets are for admission from 30 June to 30 September 2022. The Dubai Fountains Boardwalk Experience: Watch a spectacular show of water, music and light from a floating platform just nine metres away from the world’s largest choreographed fountains, located at the foot of Burj Khalifa. Lourve Abu Dhabi: Immerse in the stories attached to the hundreds of antique pieces that each date back hundreds of years, and enjoy a collection of 167 artworks by internationally renowned artists at one of the UAE’s most iconic cultural attractions.

To avail of Emirates’ exclusive summer offers, customers can book their tickets here. These summer specials are valid for travellers who book a return trip to Dubai in any cabin class between 27/28 June and 10/11 July 2022 for travel from 1 July 2022 to 30 September 2022.**