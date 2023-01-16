Cruise Industry Expects Strong Year as 91% of Passengers Intend to Sail Again

Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) – the cruise industry group – is expecting 2023 to be “a very positive year” for the industry after seeing very positive results to a recent passenger survey.

CLIA’s survey of cruise passengers shows that more than 90% – 91% to be exact – of those who have taken a cruise holiday in recent times fully intend to repeat the experience.

That figure represents a 14% increase on 2019 findings. The survey , which mainly took a snapshot of UK travellers, showed that of people who have never taken a cruise before 72% like the idea.

Crucially, nearly 60% of survey respondents said they will definitely look to book a cruise holiday within the next two years.

Of those people surveyed who have sailed before more than 60% said they have revisited a destination to which they have previously cruised – with the Mediterranean and the Caribbean being the main two.

Andy Harmer, CLIA UK & Ireland managing director, said: “With the crucial Wave booking period now well under way, 2023 is shaping up to be a very positive year for the cruise industry, so we’re thrilled to see this level of interest and demand from holidaymakers. The incredible array of cruise ships, destinations and onboard experiences means there really is something for everyone who is considering a sea getaway.”

The survey of almost 5,000 people also took in holidaymakers in North America, Brazil, Australia and some of the main markets in Europe – including Italy, Germany, France and Spain.