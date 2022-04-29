Calvià, Majorca Considered a Perfect Cycling Holiday Destination

Calvià recently received a high level of interest from the cyclists at The Cycle Show, Alexandra Palace, London. Representatives showcased all the region has to offer including cycle paths starting from Calvià and sporting events, ranging from community races to those of international repute. From sprinting across flat coastal paths to climbing steep mountains of the “Serra de Tramuntana”, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, there is something to challenge each cyclist who visits Calvià.

Cycling routes can be found around Calvià, a great way to see some of the island’s most popular villages such as Santa Ponça, Peguera, and the port of Andratx. The cycle paths can also take you to the lighthouses of the Southwest which point towards Sant Elm, found on the small island of La Dragonera; an essential visit for history and nature enthusiasts.

Cyclists on the Senses 6points Mallorca Cycling Challenge via visitcalvia.org

One of the most challenging of routes including Calvià is the RB5 Sunset route, which is called this due to the sun following the route throughout the day, offering a golden tinge to its panoramic views. The path, which takes 7 hours and 20 minutes across almost 127 km, starts from the southern slope of the “Serra de Tramuntana”, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. There is then a climb over the mountains to the second part of the route, which runs through charming traditional villages of Sóller, Deià, Valldemossa, Banyalbufar and Estellencs. The “Sa Pedrissa”, located more than halfway along the route, is a constant and tense climb that will test even the fittest of cyclists.

On the RB7 Archduke route, cyclists are rewarded for pedalling up to the mountain villages of Valldemosa and Orient by Calvià’s gastronomy and culture. Taking 6 and a half hours over 128.8 km, this route is considered a challenge. Valldemossa is famous for the Archduke Luís Salvador and Frederic Chopin and is also the perfect place to taste a traditional potato cake with hot chocolate or the milky almond drink “horchata”.

For more information look at visitcalvia.org