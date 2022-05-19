Blue Islands Launches New Service to Jersey Today

Blue Islands has launched its new direct Dublin-Jersey service today and ITTN’s Allie Sheehan is onboard.

Blue Islands will operate flights between Dublin and Jersey six times per week until October 2022.

Dalton Philips – Chief Executive of daa

Dalton Philips, Chief Executive of daa, which operates Dublin Airport, welcomes this new service saying:

“Jersey is a truly beautiful island with many historical sights, breath taking beaches and bays. We are excited to add it as a new destination to our route network. This new route is great news for both business and leisure passengers in Ireland and Jersey. We look forward to working closely with Blue Islands to promote its new service.”

Rob Veron, CEO Blue Islands said,

“We are excited to be able to fully launch our Jersey – Dublin service. We look forward to providing Jersey residents, and visitors to our island, our Dublin service this summer.”

Rob added, “We are proud to play our role in sustainably developing Jersey’s connectivity and eagerly anticipate a busy summer building our regional route network, and of course welcoming many visitors to discover Jersey.”

With a population of almost 108,000, Jersey is the largest of the Channel Islands, situated just 14 miles from France. The island boasts a diverse coastline with amazing beaches and dramatic cliffs, together with a rich history, unique culture and cuisine.

Dublin Airport will serve over 180 destinations worldwide this year with 43 airline partners as it continues to rebuild its global reach following the devastating impact on the aviation sector due to COVID-19.