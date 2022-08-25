SEARCH
HomeFeaturesAwesome Things to Do in Chicago's North Shore
FeaturedFeatures

Awesome Things to Do in Chicago’s North Shore

Allie Sheehan
By Allie Sheehan
0
5

Chicago’s North Shore is the home of Northwestern University, and they are delighted to be taking part in this year’s Aer Lingus College Football Classic in the Aviva Stadium, Dublin on 27th August! 

The North Shore is a great place to base yourself for a Chicago city break and makes an awesome launch pad for the road trip of lifetime along the iconic Route 66.  

But there’s also a whole lot more going on in the region itself! Here’s a sample of the incredible things to do in Chicago’s North Shore…  

Located on the stunning shores of Lake Michigan, you will discover historic architecture such as the Charles Gates Dawes House, outdoor beauty at the Chicago Botanic Garden and live entertainment at Ravinia Festival. Spend a Saturday afternoon taking in elite college athletics at Northwestern University, then enjoy a round of golf at one of the area courses.

Chicago’s North Shore is also home to the only Baha’i House of Worship in the Western Hemisphere, as well as the Illinois Holocaust Museum. Enjoy a night out with a show at the North Shore Center for Performing Arts

No matter if you are looking for something to do with the family or a date night, you are sure to enjoy spending time with loved ones in Chicago’s North Shore. 

Allie Sheehan
Allie Sheehan
I have worked in the travel industry for seven years, from working in American Holidays and The Travel Corporation I have a wealth of knowledge of all aspects of travel. Before joining ITTN I worked for Facebook which gave me the inside knowledge of the wonderful world of social media. I have a BSc in Event Management and am also a qualified beauty therapist (which definitely comes in handy in this business). Recently I joined the AWTE Ireland committee and I am enjoying working with and connecting with the network of women in travel.
Previous articleThe Rise of ‘Pump Tourism’

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Logo

Must Read

© ITTN.ie