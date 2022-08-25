Awesome Things to Do in Chicago’s North Shore

Chicago’s North Shore is the home of Northwestern University, and they are delighted to be taking part in this year’s Aer Lingus College Football Classic in the Aviva Stadium, Dublin on 27th August!

The North Shore is a great place to base yourself for a Chicago city break and makes an awesome launch pad for the road trip of lifetime along the iconic Route 66.

But there’s also a whole lot more going on in the region itself! Here’s a sample of the incredible things to do in Chicago’s North Shore…

Located on the stunning shores of Lake Michigan, you will discover historic architecture such as the Charles Gates Dawes House, outdoor beauty at the Chicago Botanic Garden and live entertainment at Ravinia Festival. Spend a Saturday afternoon taking in elite college athletics at Northwestern University, then enjoy a round of golf at one of the area courses.

Chicago’s North Shore is also home to the only Baha’i House of Worship in the Western Hemisphere, as well as the Illinois Holocaust Museum. Enjoy a night out with a show at the North Shore Center for Performing Arts.

No matter if you are looking for something to do with the family or a date night, you are sure to enjoy spending time with loved ones in Chicago’s North Shore.