Attention Agents – Some New Additions to ITTN.ie

Agents – have you noticed our website has been changing a little?

We have been adding more content ensuring we are delivering accurate and verified news as it breaks.

We have introduced new videos, a new Business Traveller section, a new Irish news section and just today, in line with CLIA Cruise Week we have added a brand-new cruise news section.

And we are delighted to have Fionn Davenport back writing with us on a regular basis, launching his very own interview series its going to be Fun with Fionn!

We hope you enjoy it 😊 As always, we love your feedback, so good, bad, or indifferent send anything you feel is relevant to me on [email protected]

Our ITTN app is locked and loaded with content and we will be distributing it in the coming weeks.

It’s all go here at ITTN HQ 😊and, as always, we thank you for your continued support and friendship.