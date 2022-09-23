Ahead of the London Marathon, We Look at 5 Destinations that are Great for Running

Running and outdoor exercise have become extremely popular over the last few years, and global

Google searches for ‘running’ increased 22% year on year. Active holidays are on the rise too, and

jogging through a city, beach or mountain can be the very best combination of sightseeing and

exercising.

Ahead of the London Marathon taking place on 2nd October, we take a look at 14 places that

are great for running. Just remember to pack your best pair of trainers!

The Turia Gardens – Valencia, Spain

Thanks to its warm climate, beaches and numerous green spaces, Valencia is an ideal running city.

The Turia Gardens, the Juan Carlos I Royal Marina and Cabecera Park are some of the best places

to run. Those looking for a challenge should time their visit with one of Valencia’s famous races, such

as the Half Marathon and Trinidad.

Kamikochi – Three-star Road, Japan

Running through the Japan Alps, the Three-star Road is made up of five distinct regions: Kanazawa,

Nanto, Shirakawa, Takayama and Matsumoto. Within this region is Kamikochi, a valley surrounded by

some of Japan’s tallest mountains, which makes for the perfect place to run. The trail starts and ends

at the Kappabashi (Kappa Bridge). Run along the river valley through dense forests, and keep an eye

out for monkeys and shrines.

The GAP Trail – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

A world-class path for fitness fanatics, the Great Allegheny Passage (GAP) should be on every

runner’s bucket list. From a leisurely jog to marathon training, the 150-mile trail is great for both solo

and team training. Beginning or concluding at Pittsburgh’s scenic Point State Park, runners can spot the

confluence of the Allegheny, Monongahela, and Ohio Rivers before trekking across one of the city’s

many bridges where they can take in the expansive views of the downtown city skyline. From its far

side, runners can explore Pittsburgh’s artsy and historic South Side neighbourhood.

Elliott Bay Trail – Seattle, Washington

The Elliott Bay Trail stretches along Seattle’s waterfront for around seven miles in total. A popular

section with runners is a 1.5-mile stretch from Olympic Sculpture Park to Myrtle Edwards Park, taking

in the spectacular sights of the Seattle Centre, including the Space Needle, along the way. Myrtle

Edwards Park is a Seattle hidden gem, offering a secluded sandy beach with views of Elliott Bay and

beyond.

San Francisco, California

San Francisco has it all for runners including great views, ocean, hills, paths, good weather and

accessibility. The highlights of San Francisco running are trails around the Golden Gate Bridge,

starting at the Embarcadero, over Fort Mason, along Crissy Field and across the GG Bridge.

Additionally, the Presidio, a former military installation, is now a gorgeous park with miles of trails for

running. There are hills, wooded trails and scenic vistas out to the Golden Gate Bridge and the Pacific

Ocean.