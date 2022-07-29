SEARCH
HomeFeaturesAgency Owner to Travel Counsellor
Features

Agency Owner to Travel Counsellor

Allie Sheehan
By Allie Sheehan
0
2

Ennis native Gearoid Mannion closed his long running family business in 2016 to join Travel Counsellors. Tom Mannion Travel was one of the longest running and best-loved agencies in the west of Ireland.

We’ve caught up with him recently to see how he’s doing.

Gearoid says; “I am still really passionate about travel and the industry, despite the challenges of the past few years. For both my business and leisure clients, I focus on offering what sets us apart… bespoke experiences, expert advice, and unrivalled customer service.”

He adds’ “To have a leading, global, travel company by my side with a head office in Cork gives me reassurance there’s always someone there who’s got my back. But most importantly, Travel Counsellors is based on the same family values and ethos as TMT, putting the customer at the forefront of everything we do”. 

FIND OUT MORE

Allie Sheehan
Allie Sheehan
I have worked in the travel industry for seven years, from working in American Holidays and The Travel Corporation I have a wealth of knowledge of all aspects of travel. Before joining ITTN I worked for Facebook which gave me the inside knowledge of the wonderful world of social media. I have a BSc in Event Management and am also a qualified beauty therapist (which definitely comes in handy in this business). Recently I joined the AWTE Ireland committee and I am enjoying working with and connecting with the network of women in travel.
Previous articleI Missed the Travel Industry

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Logo

Must Read

© ITTN.ie