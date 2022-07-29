Agency Owner to Travel Counsellor

Ennis native Gearoid Mannion closed his long running family business in 2016 to join Travel Counsellors. Tom Mannion Travel was one of the longest running and best-loved agencies in the west of Ireland.

We’ve caught up with him recently to see how he’s doing.

Gearoid says; “I am still really passionate about travel and the industry, despite the challenges of the past few years. For both my business and leisure clients, I focus on offering what sets us apart… bespoke experiences, expert advice, and unrivalled customer service.”

He adds’ “To have a leading, global, travel company by my side with a head office in Cork gives me reassurance there’s always someone there who’s got my back. But most importantly, Travel Counsellors is based on the same family values and ethos as TMT, putting the customer at the forefront of everything we do”.

