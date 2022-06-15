Why TikTok for Travel is Taking Off

The team at VROOM Digital were excited to share the news with ITTN of TikTok’s plan to create 1,000 jobs in Ireland when we met this week.

“It’s clear that the platform’s rapid growth and success aren’t slowing down any time soon, and as TikTok continues to grow, more and more travel brands appear on the platform, tapping into their creativity and engaging the TikTok community. TikTok is a word of mouth marketplace, TikTok users are 56% more likely to research new brands or products on the platform than on other platforms, even for bigger-ticket purchases like automotive and travel” – Klayvann Camargo, VROOM Digital Head of Paid Social.

VROOM shared more about how travel and tourism brands can use this platform to engage with customers and drive sales…

What opportunities are there for travel and tourism brands on TikTok?

The opportunities are endless! TikTok now has 1 billion global monthly active users across 150 countries and regions. As a new platform, TikTok brings authenticity and spontaneity to travel content. Through TikTok’s creators, traditional travel content has been reformed via TikTok’s short, vertical, sound-on video canvas. You can test the platform organically, but paid ads through TikTok have incredible reach and engagement opportunities and CPC’s are incredibly reasonable when managed well, so there is scope to test budget on the platform.

Our client Doolin Ferry Co. joined TikTok this year and has seen great success since joining the platform. Their first video, as seen below, reached almost 20,000 users.

Another VROOM Digital client, EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum, also has a hugely successful channel, with some of their videos reaching almost 80,000 users.

How can travel and tourism brands use Tiktok to drive sales?

Whilst creating engaging content is key to attracting views on TikTok, creating an advertising strategy specifically for the platform will ensure that you are reaching potential customers and converting your content views into bookings.

Some of the ad types that TikTok offers are familiar with social media platforms such as Facebook or Twitter. However, TikTok has been testing different ad formats to create more interactive experiences with brands that other social media platforms will need to compete with. Attribution models are very aggressive, and a hands-on support team from TikTok to make the most of your ad budget.

What should travel and tourism brands keep in mind when getting started on TikTok?

Remember that brand introductions drive meaningful connections! When getting started on TikTok then, you will want to take some time to introduce your brand and make sure those viewing your content know what your brand is all about. It’s then time to present your brand’s personality – this is where you can get creative and have fun with your content. Once you have done this, hopefully, you will have engaged the TikTok community enough that you can start to demonstrate your offering and its value….and drive some sales!

“TikTok is growing, and that’s why at VROOM Digital, we partner with TikTok; we work side by side. The VROOM team are up to date with all the latest certifications, we have access to client webinars, and we have an allocated TikTok Rep for any extra assistance. VROOM has been an important partner of the Irish market for ten years, and we are ready to help you achieve success with TikTok” – Bronagh Mc Namara, VROOM Digital CCO

Interested in creating an advertising strategy for TikTok? Contact [email protected]