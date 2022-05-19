Visit West Hollywood Launches New Campaign

West Hollywood invites the world to rediscover the city’s unmistakable vibe with an innovative video series offering six success stories led by notable creators

On 18 May 2022, the West Hollywood Travel and Tourism Board, also known as Visit West Hollywood, released a destination marketing campaign featuring notable personalities with connections to the internationally known city. The campaign showcases six successful and uncommon individuals, each representing the best of West Hollywood in dining, nightlife, design, music, fitness and shopping. As tourism begins to flourish again in the city following the pandemic, the series is vital to furthering the board’s mission to re-establish the reputation the city’s always been known for: that of a vibrant, unique, energetic neighbourhood continually at the forefront of progress and change

The campaign focuses on exploring the ‘new Luxury’ that has emerged in the city. As a counterpoint to traditional definitions of luxury, West Hollywood is looking to define luxury in a whole new way. Elevated experiences such as exceptional hotels with unique, premium amenities and impeccable five-star service; award-winning (Michelin + James Beard) culinary; unique boutique shopping; cutting-edge wellness; and world-class entertainment are collectively inspiring and redefining what luxury truly is for visitors from around the globe.

Chef and Partner/Owner Raphael Francois (Tesse and Fanny’s), DJ and poet Mia Moretti, Founder and Owner Mary Ta (Minotti Los Angeles, MASS Beverly), General Manager Tommy Black of The Viper Room, Founder and Owner Kirk Myers of DOGPOUND, and Interior Designer and Co-Founder Adair Curtis of JSN Studio, all discuss their unique connection to West Hollywood in the video campaign. They highlight their experiences in the city, known for its diversity and inclusivity, and which has increasingly become known for its new luxury appeal. Each personality reveals their favourite spots, and why the city is important to them as it pertains to their respective fields and careers.

“This campaign is an authentic and personal peek into why West Hollywood is the city that it is,” said Jeff Morris, Chief Marketing Officer for West Hollywood Travel + Tourism Board. “Each one of these creators has a real love and appreciation for the city, and this new content series will help our organisation welcome the world back to the city at the heart of Los Angeles that has an unmistakable ‘vibe’.”

Visit West Hollywood’s long-term vision is to market the city as a first-choice visitor destination to business and leisure travellers and create demand for the experience of West Hollywood. Visit West Hollywood is the only official organisation dedicated to creating visitor awareness and demand, developing and delivering timely, relevant and comprehensive information about the destination.