Upcoming Events in NYC from NYGB Fall-O-Ween to iNDIEPLAZA

If you’re heading to New York City this autumn, Tryphavana Cross gave ITTN an update on upcoming events that may entice visitors of all ages and interests. For the most up-to-date details on events, activities and all things in New York, check out New York & Company, the official destination marketing organisation for the five boroughs of New York City.

New York Botanical Garden Hosting NYBG Fall-O-Ween

From September 17 through October 30, 2022, The New York Botanical Garden (NYBG) presents NYBG Fall-O-Ween, a celebration of the autumn season with an array of attractions and activities for all ages. Visitors can experience pumpkins and gourds galore, an NYBG Beer Garden, and a self-guided tour of disappearing plants. Special weekends during Fall-O-Ween provide even more to see and do—beginning at the start of the fall season with Bales & Ales, a day of brews, music, lawn games, and hands-on gardening and craft making, and culminating at the end of October with the return of Giant Pumpkins. On select evenings, Spooky Nights offer Halloween-themed entertainment for adults and children alike, such as live music dance parties, a trick-or-treat trail, and a shadow puppet show. Tickets for NYBG Fall-O-Ween, for all the special weekends, and for Spooky Nights are on sale now.

iNDIEPLAZA Festival by Rough Trade & Rockefeller Center

A two-day celebration of independent music, merchandise, and workshops lands in the centre of NYC, co-hosted by indie pioneers, Rough Trade. Featuring a lineup of artists, a band merchandise market, hands-on music-making workshops, plus favourites of the food and drink scenes – indieplaza is accessible, inclusive and free for all New Yorkers.

The inaugural indieplaza festival on September 17th and 18th, 2022 is presented by Rough Trade and Rockefeller Center, the weekend-long music event is headlined by Ali Shaheed Muhammad of the hip-hop group A Tribe Called Quest with exciting up & coming artists including New Wave trio, Automatic; lo-fi singer-songwriter, Claud; teenage Garage-punks, Horsegirl; R&B artist, Yaya Bey; Brazilian singer and guitarist, Sessa; Harpist and composer, Mary Lattimore, and many more.

Rough Trade’s relocation from Brooklyn to Rockefeller Center last summer has unlocked a wider, counter culture revival of midtown Manhattan, and been a milestone in the Center’s reimagination of its campus, which brings the city’s most compelling and creative independent talent to the iconic landmark.

Six – The Musical Celebrates its First Anniversary

The Broadway production of SIX, the hit musical by 2022 Tony Award winners Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, celebrates its first anniversary since performances began on September 17, 2022. SIX opened to rave reviews on October 3, 2022, at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre (256 W 47th St, NYC) where it is currently playing.

In celebration of SIX’s global success, the cast of the SIX Aragon North American tour just recorded a concert for NPR’s “Tiny Desk” series. Click here to watch.

SIX won 23 awards in the 2021/2022 Broadway season, including the Tony Award® for Best Original Score (Music and Lyrics), the Tony Award® for Best Costume Design of a Musical, and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical. In addition, The New York Times says SIX “TOTALLY RULES!” (Critic’s Pick) and The Washington Post hails SIX as “Exactly the kind of energizing, inspirational illumination this town aches for!”



The SIX: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT original Broadway cast recording debuted at Number 1 on the Billboard cast album charts, surpassed 6 million streams in its first month, has been streamed over 16 million times and can be streamed and downloaded here.

SIX launched the Aragon tour with a return engagement in Chicago where the show began its run at the CIBC Theatre March 29, 2022, then played Washington, DC through September 4, 2022, and will go on to Orlando, Ft. Lauderdale, Miami and Tampa before playing Boston’s Emerson Colonial Theatre November 9 through December 31, 2022. The Boleyn tour will launch in Las Vegas at The Smith Center from September 20 to October 2, 2022.

SIX is currently playing at the Vaudeville Theatre in London’s West End and on tour in the UK and Australia.

Finally, Governor Kathy Hochul recently announced the design for a new gateway to the Marsha P. Johnson State Park in Brooklyn. The park honors Marsha P. Johnson, a transgender woman of colour who was a pioneer of the LGBTQ+ civil rights movement. The new gateway will begin construction this fall and will be completed in 2023.