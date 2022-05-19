TTC Tasty Ten Percent Off!

The Travel Corporation announces sale for departures this September. Book fast as the offer won’t last long!

Insight Vacations September Sale

Save 10% on all tours from now up to 9th June for tours departing 01 to 30 September 2022. Make it a September to remember for your Clients by joining a premium guided tour to their favourite destination from a worldwide selection including:

11 Day tour of the “Treasures of Italy” including spending the night on Capri, visit the Gardens of Augustus and ride in an open-top taxi.

14 Day tour of the “Country Roads of Switzerland including meeting a Swiss ranger at the summit of Mount Stanserhorn for a guided walk with stunning Alpine views.

14 Day tour of the “Best of Spain & Portugal” which includes the famous Alhambra Palace and Generalife Gardens

7 day tour of the “Jewels of Alaska” which incorporates Denali National Park

8 day tour of the “Spectacular Rockies & Glaciers of Alberta”

For more, check out https://www.insightvacations.com/en-eu/special-offers/september-sale

Trafalgar 10% Off Worldwide Travel

Are your clients still dreaming of escaping this year? Then they should set their sights on travelling this September. Trafalgar are offering savings of 10% off all worldwide trips departing from 1 – 30 September 2022 for bookings made by 9 June – see trafalgar.com/septembersale2022.

11 days on “Italy Bellissimo” including Rome, Florence, Venice & more

9 days on “Spanish Wonder” including Barcelona, Madrid, Valencia & more

8 days on a “Costa Rica Eco Adventure” incorporating San Jose, Tortuguero, Arenal & more

15 days on as a “Scenic Parks Explorer” to discover Bryce Canyon, Salt Lake City & more

10 days enjoying “Tastes & Sounds of the South” visiting Nashville, Memphis & more

Cost Saver Trending September Trips

The world is your client’s oyster with the 2022 September Travel Sale, here to give your clients even more reason to visit the places they’ve been dreaming of. Whether that is Europe, the US, South Africa or Australia, they can choose to explore the world with a tasty 10% off all trips with September travel dates but hurry, book by 9th June, 2022 to avail of the offer. To find out more visit costsavertour.com/

7 Days – Jewels of Italy – Rome, Florence, Venice & More

11 Days – Rhythms of the South – Nashville, Memphis & more

13 Days – Iberian Explorer – Barcelona, Madrid, Lisbon & more

9 Days – Icon of Southern Africa – Cape Town, Victoria Falls & more

10 Days – Highlights of Bali & Java – Sanur, Ubud & Yogyakarta