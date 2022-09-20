Travel Counsellors Celebrate “Gold” in Dubai

As Travel Counsellors celebrated their Top TC’s at a special Conference in Dubai at the stunning Caesars Palace Bluewater Bay Hotel, Cathy Burke reports on the recent success of Irish Travel Counsellors at the event and in general.

”I’m just back from a very special few days honouring our Top Travel Counsellors from around the world. Spending time with our Irish TC’s who represented us with such professionalism while enjoying the celebrations. Attending this 3rd Gold trip of the season with me and 75 colleagues from around the globe, were 5 of our 11 Gold Travel Counsellors; Mandy Walsh, Lorraine Lawless, Rosemary Chawke, Imelda McCarthy and Roger Barrett. Some TC’s couldn’t make this trip, Kathy O’Sullivan, Mary Foyle, Sarah McCarthy and Emer McDermott, while Jamie Thomas and Robert Kiernan attended a trip to Ibiza in the spring.”

Caesars Palace Bluewater Bay treated the group royally and the service of the staff at the hotel was a stand out for everyone who attended. Jim Eastwood, Sales Director at Travel Counsellors commented that the trip was executed perfectly and was a great success with the engagement and togetherness tangible. Congratulations to all involved.

Travel Counsellors become “Gold” when they earn commission income in excess of €79,000 for themselves, in other words, that’s their portion. It’s a fantastic achievement and Cathy is proud to say that over 15% of the Irish Travel Counsellors are now in the Gold category post pandemic.