Transatlantic Air Services Resume at Shannon Airport

Transatlantic air services resume today at Shannon Airport after almost two years

This week, Aer Lingus have resumed their services to Boston and New York/JFK from Shannon. Daily flights to Boston resumed today, with a daily New York/JFK service restarting tomorrow, 11th March.

This marks the first transatlantic flight between the Mid-West of Ireland and the USA since March 21st, 2020, following the US travel ban during the height of the pandemic. The return of US air services is “a welcome boost for the west of Ireland economy,” says Shannon Group CEO, Mary Considine.

Before boarding the new A321LR Aer Lingus aircraft at Shannon Airport for their 7-hour journey to Boston, passengers cleared US Customs and Border Protection (CBP). Shannon was the first US immigration pre-inspection facility in Europe established in 1986, later becoming a full pre-clearance operation in 2009, and the following year, the airport was the first in the world to offer full preclearance for private aircraft.

Passengers’ journeys were made easier by the airport’s recent introduction of a new security screening system which halves time spent in this area and eliminates the 100ml only rule. Shannon is the only state airport in Ireland to operate this cutting-edge technology.

CEO of Shannon Group said: “The links between the US and the West of Ireland are a huge part of Shannon’s story. We are delighted to be here today to mark another milestone in the airport’s recovery with the re-establishment of crucial US air links that were suspended as a result of the pandemic.”

Donal Moriarty, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer at Aer Lingus said: “We are delighted to resume our transatlantic routes from Shannon to Boston and New York… This summer we will be operating our largest transatlantic seat capacity from Shannon in 17 years.”

Aer Lingus customers will travel across the Atlantic in two A321LR neo operating from Shannon airport. As always, customers flying to North America with Aer Lingus will enjoy complimentary meals and drinks, endless hours of in-flight entertainment, Wi-Fi on board, US Customs and Border pre-clearance at Shannon airport and an Aer Lingus welcome.

Attending the event, Minister of State at the Department of Transport, Hildegarde Naughton commented: “Aviation is critically important to our economy, both directly and indirectly… aviation allows us to connect with each other. Family, friends, and loved ones have had to spend significant time apart and for far too long. Our returning transatlantic connections will better allow for the return of our personal connections.”