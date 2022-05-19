Tourism Minister Catherine Martin opens new Tourism Ireland office in San Francisco

Tourism Minister Catherine Martin has opened a new Tourism Ireland office in San Francisco. This demonstrates the importance of the West of the United States for tourism to Ireland. It also signals Tourism Ireland’s commitment to that part of the US and support for Aer Lingus and its direct flights to Dublin – from San Francisco, Los Angeles and Seattle.

The United States is the second-largest market for visitor numbers to the island of Ireland. In 2019, Ireland welcomed 1.7 million American visitors. It is our most important market in terms of revenue, responsible for 27% of all tourist revenue; revenue generated by American visitors in 2019 was €1.6 billion.

The western region of the United States is important for tourism to the island of Ireland. Holidaymakers from there represent one-fifth of all targeted US holidaymakers for Ireland. They are frequent travellers and more likely to stay longer (62% stay six+ nights vs 56% of other US visitors).

Minister Martin is visiting California this week to promote Ireland. As well as opening the new Tourism Ireland office, Minister Martin’s schedule included a number of other tourism engagements – including an event in Los Angeles which was attended by around 50 key travel and lifestyle journalists; and Tourism Ireland’s ‘Best of Ireland’ workshop in San Francisco, attended by leading tour operators and travel agents.

Tourism Minister Catherine Martin said: “It’s a privilege to open Tourism Ireland’s new office here in San Francisco. After the turmoil of the past two years, seeing Tourism Ireland expand their operations in the US is such a welcome boost to the recovery of our tourism industry. The United States is our most important market in terms of revenue and the opening of this office will greatly help in achieving the ambitious targets for further growth set out in the Government’s Global Ireland strategy. Ireland is open for business again and we cannot wait to roll out the green carpet and welcome back our American visitors. I commend Tourism Ireland for the fine work they continue to do in promoting the whole island of Ireland in the US and I wish them evey success in their new home here in San Francisco.”

The new office in San Francisco is part of Tourism Ireland’s commitment to the roll-out of the Government’s Global Ireland strategy.

Siobhan McManamy, Acting Chief Executive of Tourism Ireland, said: “We are grateful to Minister Martin for taking the time to come and open our new office in Ireland House in San Francisco. The opening of this office is a vote of confidence in the future of our industry and another positive step on our road to recovery. It is also a clear sign of Tourism Ireland’s commitment to playing our part in the roll-out of the Government’s Global Ireland strategy.”