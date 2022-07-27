Three is a Magic Number – Especially with Etihad

Etihad Airways is inviting guests for an unforgettable stopover in Abu Dhabi with three different offers that suit all tastes and budgets.

Etihad Stopover Relaunches

With the relaunch of Etihad Stopovers, travellers can benefit from 40% discounted prices at one of Abu Dhabi’s premium four-star and five-star hotels participating in this campaign, including internationally recognised chains such as Anantara, Courtyard by Marriott, Hyatt, InterContinental, Radisson Blu and The Westin to mention a few. They can also opt for a one or two-nights complimentary stay in a three or four-star participating hotel* which include Premier Inn and Ramada hotels.

Complimentary Transit Connect

The third new option is Transit Connect, where the guests on eligible routes can book a complimentary hotel near Abu Dhabi International Airport if their flight connection time in Abu Dhabi is between 10 and 24 hours.

Abu Dhabi for Extraordinary Memories

Martin Drew, Senior Vice President Global Sales, Etihad Airways, said: “The Etihad Stopover has always been extremely popular, especially for guests looking to break up ultra-long-haul travel with a couple of days enjoying the wonders of Abu Dhabi.”

He added: “Our new offers enhance that proposition even further, allowing guests to discover our beautiful Emirate with all of its diverse attractions. There’s something for everyone, from Louvre Abu Dhabi to the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, or Yas Island, home of the Formula 1 track, Warner Brothers amusement park and CLYMB, the region’s tallest indoor climbing wall. Not to mention the newly established cycling courses on Al Hudayriyat Island and beautiful golf courses spread across the Emirate.

“Abu Dhabi is inviting for a wide range of our guests, and we want them to make unforgettable memories.

Abu Dhabi is a vibrant and diverse city offering visitors the chance to explore cultural highlights, impressive architecture, world-class theme parks as well as striking beaches and desert landscapes. The city appeals to solo travellers and couples in search of unique travel experiences as well as families looking to create extraordinary memories with their families, making it the perfect destination for a holiday within a holiday.”