“That’s All Folks” – Etihad Airways’ Little VIP

Etihad Airways has partnered with Abu Dhabi theme park, Warner Bros. World™ to offer a one-of-a-kind family-friendly experience on board its fleet.

Little VIP to Make it Easy

Etihad’s new ‘Little VIP’ campaign recognises that young travellers are all very important people and aims to make travelling with children as easy and enjoyable as possible. The Park’s iconic characters like Scooby-Doo, and Looney Tunes’ Sylvester and Tweety, are emblazoned across the children’s activity packs given to guests on longer Etihad flights.

For infants up to 2 years old, parents will be given a soft fleece blanket decorated with the faces of Tweety, Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck and Sylvester for them to take home. Young flyers (aged 3 – 8), will be offered a drawstring bag featuring an activity book, crayons, memory card game and passport holder. Tweens and teens (aged 9-13) get a Scooby-Doo themed backpack featuring the Museum of Mysteries board game designed on Yas Island’s incredibly immersive indoor theme park, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi.

Dedicated Family Check-in & More

Etihad also brings a comprehensive family travel experience to life, through crew trained to support family travel needs. At Abu Dhabi International Airport, a dedicated family check-in counters with minimised queuing makes family journeys as smooth as possible. Thoughtful touches include a small set of stairs at check-in counters allowing young eyes to take a peek at the check-in process with ease.

In-flight, young travellers are given their meals first, when they will experience Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi-themed dining equipment in bright colours. The menu has been enhanced based on feedback from families and as a result, requested traditional children’s favourites such as fusilli pasta with meatballs, waffles and pancakes have been added to the menu.

The new children’s packs and dining have been designed with product purpose and reusability in mind. The gifts are designed to be taken away and treasured; and without the need for individual packaging, avoiding the use of single-use plastics.

From Batman to Bugs Bunny

On board, young flyers have a bespoke children’s section on Etihad’s inflight entertainment with a wide selection of family-friendly Warner Bros. movies and TV shows including Space Jam, Scooby-Doo, Tom and Jerry, Looney Tunes, Bugs Bunny and the Flintstones. A selection of TV shows for older kids from the DC Universe includes Batman, Justice League and Teen Titans.

In addition, an extensive selection of music albums for kids is complemented by a variety of e-games for avid gamers, which can also be played seat-to-seat.

Terry Daly, Executive Director Guest Experience, Brand & Marketing, Etihad Airways, said: “We understand and appreciate that it’s not always easy travelling with little ones, however, this collaboration with Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi is designed to make the travel experience an exciting one for children and an easier one for their parents. With the help of Scooby-Doo and the Looney Tunes, we promise that even the tiniest travellers will love every minute of their journey with Etihad Airways.”

*To the parents, don’t forget the indoor theme parks in Abu Dhabi, that’s No Sunscreen Folks!!!