Supplier of the Week: Norwegian Cruise Line

Allie Sheehan
By Allie Sheehan
With new promotions and itinerary options, this week we have Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) as our Supplier of the Week.

Your customers can now choose 8 – 14-Day itineraries to The Canary Islands this winter. They’ll go from floating the day away on stunning beaches in Las Palmas to melting the evening away at Mandara Spa. From delicious tapas in Santa Cruz de Tenerife to tapping their toes to award-winning Broadway musicals.

Entice them to book with our latest promotion:

  • 35% off all cruise only and fly-cruise packages
  • Upgrade from €99pp and receive all packages, including Open Bar, Speciality Dining, Wifi and Shore Excursion Credit in every port
  • Up to €300pp airfare credit

📰 Register for marketing updates https://go.pardot.com/l/162131/2022-02-02/khh8zf 
📖 Download promotional assets at https://market.ncl.com/toolkits_ce  

📅 Book today at http://seawebagents.ncl.com/

I have worked in the travel industry for seven years, from working in American Holidays and The Travel Corporation I have a wealth of knowledge of all aspects of travel. Before joining ITTN I worked for Facebook which gave me the inside knowledge of the wonderful world of social media. I have a BSc in Event Management and am also a qualified beauty therapist (which definitely comes in handy in this business). Recently I joined the AWTE Ireland committee and I am enjoying working with and connecting with the network of women in travel.
