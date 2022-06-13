Supplier of the Week: Norwegian Cruise Line

With new promotions and itinerary options, this week we have Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) as our Supplier of the Week.

Your customers can now choose 8 – 14-Day itineraries to The Canary Islands this winter. They’ll go from floating the day away on stunning beaches in Las Palmas to melting the evening away at Mandara Spa. From delicious tapas in Santa Cruz de Tenerife to tapping their toes to award-winning Broadway musicals.

Entice them to book with our latest promotion:

35% off all cruise only and fly-cruise packages

off all cruise only and fly-cruise packages Upgrade from €99pp and receive all packages, including Open Bar, Speciality Dining, Wifi and Shore Excursion Credit in every port

and receive all packages, including Open Bar, Speciality Dining, Wifi and Shore Excursion Credit in every port Up to €300pp airfare credit

