Spain Experiences Unexpected Heatwave in May

Some like it hot and Spain is set to see soaring temperatures this week. Temperatures are expected to exceed 35 degrees Celcius in many parts of both Spain and the Balearic Islands compared with annual temperatures in the mid to late 20s at this time of the year. The Spanish meteorological agency issued an amber warning for Andalucía and forecast temperatures up to 40 degrees Celcius.

For regional weather forecasts and warnings, see http://www.aemet.es/en/eltiempo/prediccion/avisos?w=mna.