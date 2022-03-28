Shannon & New York/Newark United Again

United Airlines Resumes Service Between Shannon and New York/Newark

United Airlines has (today, Monday 28 March) resumed its daily nonstop seasonal service between Shannon and New York/Newark.

Today’s departure from Shannon Airport marks the first scheduled flight with United Airlines from Shannon since the end of October 2019 at the end of its seasonal service that year.

The service makes its return after an absence of almost two and a half years following the US travel ban during the height of the pandemic.

The service is set to operate until 29 October 2022 and departs daily at 12.30pm.

Welcoming the restart of the New York/Newark service, Mary Considine, CEO of Shannon Group said: “United Airlines is a very valued airline partner of Shannon, and we are delighted to welcome them back to our airport as they restore this vital transatlantic service. With its hub status and onward connections, the Newark service is extremely important for our business passengers and is a key component of our transatlantic connectivity for our region and the broader west of Ireland.”

“We are delighted to return to Shannon Airport in 2022 and resume nonstop services to the United States,” said Martina Coogan, United’s Sales Manager Ireland. “With the return of service to New York/Newark, our customers in the west of Ireland can take advantage of a direct connection to the U.S., as well as an unrivalled route network from United’s hub at New York/Newark, offering convenient nonstop connections to over 90 destinations across the Americas.”

Shannon was the first US immigration pre-inspection facility in Europe established in 1986, later becoming a full pre-clearance operation in 2009, and the following year, the airport was the first in the world to offer full preclearance for private aircraft.

Today’s journey for passengers was made easier by the airport’s recent introduction of a new security screening system which halves time spent in this area and eliminates the 100ml only rule. Shannon is the only state airport in Ireland to operate this cutting-edge technology.

United has served Ireland since 1998 and today offers as a daily seasonal service from Shannon to New York/Newark. All flights are timed to connect at United’s U.S. hubs with an extensive network of services to destinations throughout the US.

Located just 14 miles from Manhattan, Newark Liberty International Airport offers the fastest surface transfer journeys to many parts of the city, including the AirTrain service to New York Penn Station in midtown Manhattan, with a journey time of less than 30 minutes

United’s daily nonstop seasonal services from Shannon to New York/Newark will be operated with Boeing 757-200 aircraft, featuring a total of 169 seats – 16 flat-bed seats in United Polaris® business class and 153 in economy, including 45 Economy Plus® seats with added legroom and increased personal space. United Polaris business class is a premium travel experience that prioritises relaxation and comfort, featuring quality in-flight dining, premium amenity kits and full flat-bed seats.