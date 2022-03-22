Shannon Airport Kick-starts Summer Schedule

Shannon Airport is set for bumper summer season with flights to 26 destinations or 108 weekly departures including full restoration of LHR services. The launch of Shannon Airport’s summer schedule is off to a flying start with four destinations to the UK, US and Europe taking off within a 36-hour period next week.

On Sunday, March 27th Aer Lingus services from Shannon to London Heathrow will see the return of the daily early morning 7.40am flight, marking the full restoration of LHR services, providing 20 flights per week. At 10.55am the same day, the popular Ryanair service to Palma Mallorca returns and will operate three flights per week (Wed, Fri and Sun). Later that afternoon, the first flight to Malta will depart Shannon (operated by Ryanair operating twice weekly – Thurs and Sun).

Monday, March 28th, sees the New York/Newark service with United Airlines will make its welcome return after almost two years, with services running seven days a week. US bound passengers at Shannon will be able to avail of US preclearance ensuring they arrive in the US as domestic passengers and avoid long queues.

These services are just some of the 26 destinations on offer from Shannon Airport this summer, with options to Budapest, Corfu, Marseille, Barcelona, Faro, Lanzarote, Edinburgh and more.

Welcoming the launch of the airport’s summer schedule, Shannon Group CEO, Mary Considine said, “It’s a great pleasure for us to welcome passengers at the airport, as we continue to rebuild our air services after the pandemic.

“We know our loyal business passengers will be happy to see the recommencement of our early morning service to Heathrow, which provides vital hub connectivity for our entire region.

“The commencement of these services also follows our new route announcement to Marseille with Ryanair. We have been working extremely hard with our airline partners to provide exciting and varied destinations for the Mid-West and are delighted to be able to offer our airport customers those all-important sun getaways, city breaks and USA trips.”

The introduction of new, faster, security screening measures at Shannon is set to make the passenger journey through the airport easier. The new system halves the time spent in this area and eliminates the 100ml only rule. Shannon is the only state airport in Ireland to operate this cutting-edge technology.

For more information, check out Shannon Airport.