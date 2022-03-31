Ryanair Announces Dublin to Lapland Flights for Winter 2022

Christmas talk already? Surely an April Fool’s… Nope, Ryanair to fly direct to Lapland from November

Ryanair Launches Lapland Flights

Ryanair confirmed to ITTN that they will be flying to Rovaniemi from November 2022 operating a service twice weekly from 3rd November as part of Ryanair’s Irish winter 2022/2023 schedule.

Located in Finland’s northernmost region, Lapland is a stunning location filled with magical experiences that kids (big and small) will never forget. Experience a sleigh ride with a real-life reindeer, swap dog walking for husky sledding, stay in a cosy log cabin, see the Northern Lights and last but not least, meet the main man himself together with his team of elves and reindeer.

While sunny beaches and tropical tans are widely on the minds, there’s no better time to beat the flock and book a once in a lifetime trip to Lapland to celebrate Christmas in style. To celebrate the launch of these flights, Ryanair are offering a limited-time seat sale with fares available from just €19.99 for travel until the end of January 2023 subject to availability, so make sure to log onto Ryanair.com before midnight Saturday 2nd of April to avail.

Ryanair’s Director of Marketing, Digital, Comms and Christmas Cheer, Dara Brady, said:

“It’s never too early to talk about Christmas, so we’re delighted to announce the launch of our Dublin to Lapland route, operating twice weekly from 3rd November as part of our Irish winter 2022/2023 schedule.

Bring some joy to your little ones this winter with a surprise trip to the home of Christmas magic. With low fares available on Ryanair.com, put a trip to Lapland on the Christmas list this year for an experience the family will never forget.”