Qatar Airways Celebrates the Holy Month of Ramadan

Qatar Airways welcomes the Holy Month of Ramadan and prepares its flights for Iftar by serving bespoke treats to passengers on board and at Hamad International Airport (HIA). The airline’s cabin crew will announce the ‘Maghrib’ prayer time on board and will invite passengers to enjoy their Iftar meal together.

The airline will serve bespoke Iftar treats to passengers on select routes

Passengers will be presented with a specially designed Iftar treat that includes a selection of vegetarian and non-vegetarian wraps, a sweet box with traditional Arabic desserts, dates, fresh laban and water bottle.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said: “As the World’s Best Airline, it is important for us to provide a customised service that caters to the needs of fasting travellers, and going the extra mile to ensure their journey is seamless. On behalf of Qatar Airways, I wish you all a blessed Ramadan.”

Qatar Airways’ Iftar treats are designed to embrace the spirt of the Holy Month, and feature Arabic calligraphy writing, wishing passengers ‘Ramadan Kareem’. To ­­­­share the joy and traditions of Iftar, all passengers will be served an Iftar treat when travelling on select routes across the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Indian subcontinent.

Travelling between time zones can be challenging for the fasting traveller; thus, Qatar Airways cabin crew will make an announcement and serve the Iftar treats at the time of breaking the fast.

Throughout the Holy Month of Ramadan, passengers can enjoy the airline’s Islamic collection on Qatar Airways’ award-winning Oryx One Inflight Entertainment System (IFE); they can listen to the Quran or enjoy watching different Islamic programmes on the Islam and Life Channel. During Ramadan, more than 700 new entertainment options will be added to Oryx One as part of the airline’s festivities. Oryx One IFE offers passengers over 5,000 entertainment options, from the latest blockbuster movies, TV box sets, games and much more.

Passengers transiting via Doha can continue their spiritual rites at Al Safwa First Class Lounge and Al Mourjan Business Lounge, where the call to prayer will be announced and guests will be welcomed to utilise the readily available prayer rooms. When passengers are ready to break their fast, Qatar Airways premium lounges offer a selection of traditional Ramadan favourites over and above an already extensive menu. In addition to Arabic coffee and dates service, jallab, tamarind, kamardine, rose syrup, laban and water will be offered to quench the passenger’s thirst. Vegetable Samosa, Tharid and Harees will also be included as traditional Ramadan favourites to the dining experience.

HIA has 16 spacious prayer rooms with dedicated ablution facilities, designed to accommodate passenger’s spiritual needs. When passengers are ready to enjoy their Iftar meal, HIA offers more than 30 restaurants and cafés including Harrods Tea Room, Armani Ristorante and Evergreens Organics.

A multiple award-winning airline, Qatar Airways was recently announced as the ‘Airline of the Year’ at the 2021 World Airline Awards, managed by the international air transport rating organisation, Skytrax. It was also named ‘World’s Best Business Class’, ‘World’s Best Business Class Airline Lounge’, ‘World’s Best Business Class Airline Seat’, ‘World’s Best Business Class Onboard Catering’ and ‘Best Airline in the Middle East’. The airline continues to stand alone at the top of the industry having won the main prize for an unprecedented sixth time (2011, 2012, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2021).