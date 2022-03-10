Princess Cruises Sets Sail for Full Alaska Season in 2022

Resumption of cruising in Canadian ports enables itineraries covering Canada/New England to proceed as planned for Princess Cruises.

Princess Cruises 2022 Alaska programme features six ships, including the line’s newest ship, Discovery Princess. Offerings include 12 unique itineraries, totaling 140 departures and five glacier-viewing experiences, with visits to the Southeast Alaska towns of Juneau, Skagway, and Ketchikan.

Princess sails to and from Vancouver on its popular ‘Voyage of the Glaciers’ 7-night cruises to and from Whittier, Alaska. More than 20 cruisetour options feature a land tour visiting the Denali National Park and Princess Wilderness Lodges and include the ‘Voyage of the Glaciers’ cruise. Alaska cruises sailing from Seattle and San Francisco visit Victoria, Canada, along with various ports in Alaska towns dependent upon itinerary.

The first Princess cruise ship to visit Canada is Caribbean Princess, sailing on a four-day Pacific Coastal voyage, with a scheduled port stop in Victoria on 6 April, followed by Vancouver on 7 April.

For the May through September 2022 season, six Princess Cruises ships will sail from four west coast home ports – Seattle, Vancouver, B.C., Anchorage (Whittier) and San Francisco. The 143,700-tonne, 3,660-guest Discovery Princess marks her inaugural season as the youngest ship in Alaska departing from Seattle on a seven-night Inside Passage itinerary, alongside Crown Princess. Majestic Princess debuts along with Royal Princess and Grand Princess sailing the top-rated seven-night Voyage of the Glaciers itinerary, which features two glacier viewing experiences on every cruise including Glacier Bay National Park (Vancouver, B.C. to Anchorage or vice versa). Ruby Princess offers 10-night Inside Passage cruises out of San Francisco, featuring the added bonus of a sailaway under the iconic Golden Gate Bridge and a port stop in Victoria.

On Canada and New England voyages, Princess sails from Quebec and New York visiting popular Canadian ports, including Halifax, Saint John (for the Bay of Fundy), Sydney (Cape Breton Island) and Charlottetown (Prince Edward Island). The 2022 season runs from July through October and features 16 departures and six unique itineraries on Enchanted Princess and Caribbean Princess.

Sky Princess will also sail a 25-night Canada and New England itinerary roundtrip Southampton. Cruise departs 24 September, 2022.

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel agent or at princess.com.