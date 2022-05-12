Princess Cruises Launches Premier Package & Prizes

ITTN’s Shane Cullen joined Princess Cruises’ presentation led by John Padgett who was appointed Carnival Corporation’s President of Princess Cruises last October.

Princess Cruises introduces an all-inclusive Premier Package on sale in Ireland on 1st June for voyages starting 25 June onwards. It is available for €70 per person (“pp”) per day. Princess Plus package is €35 pp, per day until June 1; then onwards €46 pp, per day starting June 1.

Princess Premier is Launched

Princess Premier is a new premium add-on package for €70pp per day that offers guests unlimited Wi-Fi for up to four devices, premium/top-shelf beverages, photos, speciality dining, and crew gratuities/appreciation. It builds on Princess Plus to offer a more comprehensive bundle and savings of more than 50% when the amenities of Princess Premier are purchased separately. Princess Premier also includes ‘Princess Prizes’, where guests have a chance to win a cruise for two every year for a decade and up to $100,000 in cash prizes.

“Guests have overwhelmingly embraced the convenience and value offered in Princess Plus, so we are adding Princess Premier to take our inclusivity options to the next level,” said John Padgett, Princess Cruises president.

Princess Premier goes on sale June 1, for sailings from June 25 and beyond. The package includes:

Unlimited MedallionNet Wi-Fi for up to 4 devices

New Premier Beverage Package – top-shelf spirits and cocktails up to $18 with bar service charge included, a new selection of wines by the glass, 25% bottles of wine, speciality coffees, smoothies, & bottled water

2 speciality dining meals per person including Crown Grill & Sabatini’s Italian Trattoria

Digital downloads of all photos taken by professional staff on board, plus 3 prints of any size up to 8 x 10

Entry into the new ‘Princess Prizes’ onboard promotion

Daily crew appreciation

Princess Prizes – $100,000 & cruise for 2 for a decade to be won

Princess Premier also includes entry into Princess Prizes which transforms guests’ stateroom entry into chances to win cruise holidays, cash, exclusive onboard experiences and more. The new game is a first-of-its-kind stateroom gaming experience exclusively with MedallionClass capabilities.

Every time an adult guest accesses their stateroom with their Medallion (when in international waters), they will have the chance to win grand prizes that include $100,000 in cash and a cruise for two every year for the next decade, along with prizes won on every voyage that range from a cruise for two in a balcony stateroom, onboard cruise credits from $25 up to $250, wine tastings, and chef’s table dinners. Guests can also win entries for an end-of-cruise drawing in which someone will win at least $5,000 every voyage.

All Princess holidays offer elegantly appointed accommodations, world-class entertainment, gourmet dining and the MedallionClass experience. The addition of Princess Premier gives guests three package options when booking a Princess cruise vacation:

Princess Standard cruise package, including the standard cruise fare

Princess Plus (€35 pp, per day until June 1; €46 pp, per day starting June 1) – including unlimited WiFi for a single device; Plus Beverage package (covering drinks up to $12, 25% off bottles of wine, speciality coffees, smoothies and bottled water); and daily crew appreciation

(€35 pp, per day until June 1; €46 pp, per day starting June 1) – including unlimited WiFi for a single device; Plus Beverage package (covering drinks up to $12, 25% off bottles of wine, speciality coffees, smoothies and bottled water); and daily crew appreciation NEW! Princess Premier (€70 pp, per day), on sale beginning June 1

Guests on voyages departing June 25 and beyond who previously purchased Princess Plus can upgrade to Princess Premier for an additional €23 pp, per day.

Medallion Pay & Princess Cruises App

John Padgett shared exciting news with regard to Medallion Pay which is now available fleetwide. Medallion Pay is available onshore, initially in 10 destinations in a selection of 80 merchants making holidaying even easier. In addition, the Princess Cruises’ app has been revamped (or “put on a diet” as John Padgett explained) meaning the core functions have been kept and streamlined making it more responsive.

Love Boat Returns to Primetime on CBS with Princess Cruises

The Real Love Boat returns to primetime television with CBS which was described as a mix of The Bachelorette and The Great American Race. Not really “au fait” with reality series, I suspect this is exciting news given it will be on US primetime TV.

Find more information on Princess Premier, Princes Plus & Princess Select at princess.com/cruisepackages.