SEARCH
HomeNewsPoland Remains Open & Safe For Tourism￼
FeaturedNews

Poland Remains Open & Safe For Tourism￼

By Allie Sheehan
0
3

The Polish Tourism Organisation in the UK has issued a statement that it continues to welcome all visitors and remains a safe destination for travellers.

Following the invasion of Ukraine thousands of refugees have been welcomed to Poland and also across Europe. The Polish government has announced plans to set up an 8bn zloty (€1.67bn) fund for those affected.

Poland are encouraging all visitors to remember that as a member of both the EU and NATO, Poland’s safety is secured. The country is inviting overseas travellers to continue to support the vital tourism industry which helps support the economy. Tourist attractions remain open and visitors can book hotels and accommodation as usual.

Dorota Wojciechowska, Director of the Polish Tourism Organisation, says: ”I would like to assure travel agents and individuals that the country remains safe. The Polish government is doing everything it can to provide security for both the nation and the tourists. We are hoping that the ongoing horrible situation in Ukraine will not discourage British tourists from visiting Poland this year.”

The Polish Tourism Organisation are preparing for a busy 2022 schedule with numerous events and activities planned throughout the year.

For more information on Poland, visit: www.poland.travel/en

Allie Sheehan
I have worked in the travel industry for seven years, from working in American Holidays and The Travel Corporation I have a wealth of knowledge of all aspects of travel. Before joining ITTN I worked for Facebook which gave me the inside knowledge of the wonderful world of social media. I have a BSc in Event Management and am also a qualified beauty therapist (which definitely comes in handy in this business). Recently I joined the AWTE Ireland committee and I am enjoying working with and connecting with the network of women in travel.
Previous articleAir Canada Celebrates Turning Red

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Logo

Must Read

© ITTN.ie