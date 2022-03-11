Poland Remains Open & Safe For Tourism￼

The Polish Tourism Organisation in the UK has issued a statement that it continues to welcome all visitors and remains a safe destination for travellers.

Following the invasion of Ukraine thousands of refugees have been welcomed to Poland and also across Europe. The Polish government has announced plans to set up an 8bn zloty (€1.67bn) fund for those affected.

Poland are encouraging all visitors to remember that as a member of both the EU and NATO, Poland’s safety is secured. The country is inviting overseas travellers to continue to support the vital tourism industry which helps support the economy. Tourist attractions remain open and visitors can book hotels and accommodation as usual.

Dorota Wojciechowska, Director of the Polish Tourism Organisation, says: ”I would like to assure travel agents and individuals that the country remains safe. The Polish government is doing everything it can to provide security for both the nation and the tourists. We are hoping that the ongoing horrible situation in Ukraine will not discourage British tourists from visiting Poland this year.”

The Polish Tourism Organisation are preparing for a busy 2022 schedule with numerous events and activities planned throughout the year.

For more information on Poland, visit: www.poland.travel/en