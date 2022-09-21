Phenix – A One-Stop-Shop￼

With the demand for travel on the rise, enquiries and bookings are coming in thick and fast for travel professionals; a welcome reward for the industry. Such high demand can bring long call wait times and makes inefficient processes even more frustrating. All of this means customers might not receive excellent service and Travel Agents might become more and more frustrated each day.

One of the secrets to Travel Counsellors success is Phenix, the one-stop-shop booking system that makes it so much easier to quote, sell and convert.

Sell more and earn more

Phenix is an in-house, integrated booking system that allows Travel Counsellors to tailor-make itineraries, no matter how complex and each individual Travel Counsellors is always in full control of the booking and their margin because they act as the tour organiser.

Create the perfect bespoke itinerary

There’s thousands of hotels to choose from, flights, cruises and other ancillary products to tailor make the perfect quote. Each Travel Counsellor can draw on the expertise of local specialist partners as they work with hand-picked, expert DMC’s around the world. This huge product range means Travel Counsellors can create the perfect itinerary for each client.

Each Travel Counsellor is encouraged to sell what is right for the customer, so sometimes third-party suppliers/Tour Operators are used when needed. The excellent buying power of a global company means great commercial rates; and this ensures that customers will get a holiday they really love and keep coming back for more.

Travel Counsellor Sharon Tiernan-Murphy explains“Phenix is a one stop shop for TC’s. The system is very streamlined, user friendly and the itineraries look very professional which contain all essential information, plus everything can be sent directly to the customers via a “myTC” account from Phenix, so they can view their documentation online and make secure payments.

Sharon continues: “Phenix also allows me to combine a full itinerary and quotation quickly without having to leave the system. The time saving aspect of this is phenomenal. Without Phenix I would have to consult multiple suppliers and manually combine the itinerary. Time is of the essence in a busy day.”

FIND OUT MORE – https://people.travelcounsellors.com/ie/our-business-model/our-tools/

myTC

Since its launch in 2016, the company has seen a huge increase in customer engagement via myTC, alongside a suite of marketing tools designed to help Travel Counsellors boost their sales. It also takes care of the Carbon Footprint for those customers who are environmentally conscious, giving them the choice to move documentation to digital only, or a mix of both.

myTC supports the entire customer journey, from initial enquiry to landing back home and beyond, housing all travel documentation, and enabling push notifications for travel alerts when needed.

Mary Foyle who is a Cork based Travel Counsellor for 17 years says; “I love the fact that my clients are embracing all the features myTC has to offer, as it makes their travel experiences smooth, easy, and enjoyable and they never have to worry about losing a printed document. Of course if they wish, they can have both – printed and MyTC, but more and more clients are choosing not to print.

What do TC’s love about myTC?

TC Susan Ryan from Nenagh explains “I love the way customers can click the “like button” on a quote. This gives you a gauge that you’re on the right track with suggestions. Many of my clients click the “request to book”, so I can simply re-check availability and call them to follow up and confirm the booking.”

What do customers love about myTC?

Susan expressed how “My clients love the countdown feature, this counts down the days and minutes to their departure and is particularly loved by Honeymooners. They also tell me they really like that they can log in at any time and make payments without having to call me to do it”

Travel Counsellor Susan Ryan, Nenagh

