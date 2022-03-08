Out & About with David and Louise from Oceania Cruise Line

ITTN’s Shane Cullen sits down with David Sanderson and Louise Craddock from Oceania Cruises to discover more about this relatively new cruise line.

Louise and David share updates about the Oceania fleet, award-winning “Finest Cuisine at Sea” and what they offer that larger ships cannot. Also, find out what OLife Choice means for your customers. With repeat customer rates of 72%; and 50% in “new to brand” guests coming to Oceania, clearly NCL’s Oceania is doing a lot right – watch this episode of Out & About to find out how and why.