SEARCH
HomeNewsOut & About with David and Louise from Oceania Cruise Line
FeaturedNews

Out & About with David and Louise from Oceania Cruise Line

By Shane Cullen
0
2

ITTN’s Shane Cullen sits down with David Sanderson and Louise Craddock from Oceania Cruises to discover more about this relatively new cruise line.

Louise and David share updates about the Oceania fleet, award-winning “Finest Cuisine at Sea” and what they offer that larger ships cannot. Also, find out what OLife Choice means for your customers. With repeat customer rates of 72%; and 50% in “new to brand” guests coming to Oceania, clearly NCL’s Oceania is doing a lot right – watch this episode of Out & About to find out how and why.

Shane Cullen
Shane Cullen has been managing director of a media production studio for nearly 20 years working on projects for a global clientele. He has worked in the travel industry for over a decade and as a travel journalist since 2015. He is passionate about travel, film & photography. He also has a keen interest in emerging technology.
Previous articleTravel Corporation announces regroup of all tour brands

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Logo

Must Read

© ITTN.ie