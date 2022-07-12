NYC Restaurant Week Reservations Now Open

NYC & Company, the official destination marketing organization and CVB for the five boroughs of New York City, announced that reservations for NYC Restaurant Week® Summer 2022, sponsored by Mastercard, are now open at nycgo.com/restaurantweek for 30 days of dining deals from Monday, July 18 through Sunday, August 21, with eateries able to opt-in for one, multiple or all five weeks.

As the City’s beloved NYC Restaurant Week celebrates its 30th anniversary, there will be more ways than ever to enjoy the City’s world-class and authentic cuisines, with inclusive pricing to ensure participation from various eateries across all five boroughs (Taxes & gratuity not included); Saturdays are blackout and Sundays are optional.

“We are pleased to celebrate the 30th anniversary of NYC Restaurant Week this summer, a major milestone coinciding with the palpable vibrancy in our city right now,” said Fred Dixon, President and CEO at NYC & Company. “For 30 years, the program has offered exceptional deals to diners while also lifting and celebrating the restaurant community across all five boroughs, underscoring the truly authentic dining scene offered only in New York City.”

NYC Restaurant Week is the original Restaurant Week created during the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in 1992, which has been replicated in cities nationally and globally. NYC & Company is pleased to have 14 of the original 1992 restaurants participating in this year’s program, including: Barbetta, Carmine’s (Upper West Side), Dock’s Oyster Bar, Gage & Tollner, Gallagher’s Steak House, The Palm, Sardi’s, Shun Lee West, Sylvia’s, Tavern on the Green, Tribeca Grill, The Russian Tea Room, Union Square Café, and Victor’s Café.

Restaurant Week – How it Works

Throughout the program dates, July 18 through August 21, diners can choose from a selection of two-course lunches for $30, $45 or $60, and three-course dinners for $30, $45 or $60, depending on individual restaurant price points. This pricing structure was created to ensure restaurants from all five boroughs can participate, from neighborhood eateries to fine dining. More than 100 restaurants will also offer $30 bottles of wine to commemorate the 30th anniversary, available on participating menus.

Mastercard cardholders can pre register here to receive an exclusive $10 statement credit on each transaction of $45 or more while dining on-site (for up to three (3) transactions, totaling a $30 rebate), when dining out through July 31.*

Diners can browse participating restaurants by filters including “location,” “cuisine,” “has menu,” “$10 Mastercard rebate,” “accessibility,” “ownership,” “weeks participating,” and “meals.” Collections will also be available at nycgo.com/restaurantweek to help consumers choose restaurants by interests, including “Restaurant Week Classics,” “Lunch Break,” “Summer Vibes,” “Impress Your Followers,” “Dress for the Occasion,” “James Beard Honorees,” “Wine Spectator Winners,” and lastly, “Make it a Stella,” a collection for Stella Artois, the official beer sponsor of NYC Restaurant Week Summer 2022, highlighting restaurants serving Stella Artois.

“A true testimony to a savory milestone—NYC Restaurant Week’s 30th and Sylvia’s Restaurant’s 60th Anniversary. As an inaugural participant and fan, I’m overjoyed to support the best restaurant city on the planet one plate at a time,” said Tren’ness Woods-Black, co-chair of the NYC & Company Culinary Committee.

“As an original participant in the 1992 program, I’m honoured to be a part of the 30th anniversary of NYC Restaurant Week, a cherished tradition in New York City. NYC Restaurant Week has always been a way for people to experience new restaurants, including some of the best in the world at an affordable price. This special anniversary is the perfect time for people to reconnect and celebrate over a memorable meal,” said chef and restaurateur David Burke, co-chair of the NYC & Company Culinary Committee.

The Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment has partnered with NYC & Company as a sponsor of NYC Restaurant Week, to offset participation fees for businesses across the boroughs in response to New York City’s ongoing tourism recovery.

A list of participating restaurants as well as terms and conditions are available at nycgo.com/restaurantweek. While dining out, NYC & Company encourages locals and visitors to experience New York City Like a New Yorker through the new “Get Local NYC” campaign.