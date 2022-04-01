Norwegian Jewel Returns to Service

NCL’s Norwegian Jewel to homeport in Panama City beginning 24 November 2022.

SAILING FROM PANAMA CITY, PANAMA

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), the innovator in global cruise travel, announces the return to service of Norwegian Jewel, which will be the Brand’s first ship sailing from Panama City (Colón), Panama. The fully renovated Norwegian Jewel becomes the 13th vessel in the Company’s 17-ship fleet to return to service offering immersive itineraries to Alaska from May through September before homeporting in Panama beginning 24th November 2022. The November voyages will mark the Brand’s first-time homeporting in the destination from either port – the Colón Cruise Terminal and Fuerte Amador Cruise Terminal in Panama City. NCL’s Panama seasonal sailings will offer guests from all over the world more immersive Caribbean itineraries, with the added benefit for non-U.S. guests of not requiring a U.S. visa.

Guests on Norwegian Jewel can enjoy numerous amenities including action-packed activities at the outdoor Sports Complex, high energy Zumba® and Flywheel Sports® classes, and multiple uniquely themed bars and lounges, including Bliss Ultra Lounge where guests can dance the night away. Norwegian Jewel, with a guest capacity of 2,376 (double occupancy), also offers some of the largest suites at sea with staterooms that accommodate every style and budget. The ship also offers a Haven Deluxe Owner’s Suite that features the most luxurious, well-appointed accommodations on board, including a 24-hour butler service.

Norwegian Jewel’s first voyage will be a majestic 12-day adventure sailing up the South American coast, visiting nine remarkable ports, and launching from the historic city of Panama City (Colón), Panama. Itinerary highlights include a journey to Puerto Quetzal, where guests can go on a safari through one of the largest animal parks in Guatemala, as well as Las Caletas where visitors can spend the afternoon swimming with sea lions at this tropical beach hideaway. Other destinations in the itinerary include Puntarenas, Costa Rica, where travellers can stroll the quaint seaport town with its multi-colored cottages and local markets, and Carara Tropical Rainforest to explore exotic flora and fauna with a naturalist guide. This cruise departed from Panama City (Colón), Panama Tuesday, Mar. 29, 2022, and disembarks on Sunday, Apr. 10, 2022, in San Diego, CA.

Through the end of March 2023, Norwegian Jewel will offer a total of eight Panama Canal roundtrip cruises ranging from eight-to-10-day itineraries starting from Colón, the Caribbean side of Panama, and ending in Panama City (Fuerte Amador), the Pacific side of Panama, and vice versa. In addition, the vessel will offer a selection of 12-day jaw-dropping repositioning voyages that begin or end their sailings in Panama City (Colón), Panama.

The company’s fleetwide redeployment will continue in partnership with local governments and is guided by the robust protocols of NCL, which at its cornerstone requires that all guests (over 12) and crew must be fully vaccinated. Guests under 12 are welcome aboard unvaccinated and it is the responsibility of the guest’s guardian to be aware of any local protocols and/or travel restrictions in place at the visiting destinations at the time of sailing. As protocols evolve and additional information becomes available, updates will be published at www.ncl.com/sail-safe.

For more information about the Company’s award-winning 17-ship fleet and worldwide itineraries, or to book a cruise, please contact a travel professional or visit www.ncl.com.