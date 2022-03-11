NCL Appoints Aaron Fletcher as Dedicated Business Development Manager for Ireland

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), has today (11 March 2022) announced the appointment of Aaron Fletcher as its first dedicated Business Development Manager for Ireland.

Fletcher will work with Gary Anslow, Senior Director of Sales UK&I, to drive NCL’s growth strategy in both Northern Ireland and The Republic of Ireland. This comes as the cruise line sets sights on increasing its market share in the region, aiming to introduce more agents and guests to its product offering. Fletcher will work on strengthening NCL’s awareness among Irish customers and deepening the excellent relationships already in place with agent and tour operator partners in the market.

Fletcher has 16 years’ experience in travel, including extensive management position in organisations including Thomas Cook and Travel Solutions. Fletcher joins NCL from Travel Solutions of Belfast where he has held the position of Cruise Manager since 2016. During that time, he led the cruise department and helped drive growth of the tour operator’s cruise product. Fletcher spent five years honing his industry experience at Oasis Travel preceded by nearly five years at Thomas Cook.

Gary Anslow, Senior Director of Sales UK&I at NCL is delighted to have Aaron Fletcher join the team and said “He joins us with a wealth of industry experience, and he is a passionate advocate for our brand. From discussions with our partners, it’s clear the Irish market represents a significant growth opportunity for NCL and we firmly believe Aaron’s appointment will enable more Irish agents and operators to grow with us as we increase our fleet to 23 ships by 2027.”

Aaron Fletcher said, “It’s an exciting time to be appointed Business Development Manager for Ireland at NCL as we approach the August launch of Norwegian Prima. Alongside my new team, I look forward to supporting NCL’s market growth in Ireland, building on the very strong relationships already in place.”

NCL will be hosting an exclusive travel agent roadshow in Dublin on Tuesday 22nd March. Trade partners will have the opportunity to meet with both Gary Anslow and Aaron Fletcher and learn more about the line’s latest updates and receive insights on how to grow their NCL business. Register for the event here or visit Norwegian Central at www.norwegiancentral.com.