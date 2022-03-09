More Ways to Enjoy the Magic of the Maltese Islands

Malta Tourism Authority are thrilled to announce a new route from Shannon airport to year-round Malta. The twice-weekly route, operated by Ryanair, will start on 27th March until the end of October. The Thursday to Sunday rotation is perfect for customers looking for a weekend break or a longer 7-10 day holiday.

The Mediterranean archipelago boasts over 300 days of sunshine and is just a short 3h45m flight away from Ireland. City breakers can enjoy a trip Malta’s UNESCO listed capital; Valletta, families can experience adventure holidays, music enthusiasts can lose themselves in eclectic festivals and LGBT+ can relax in a supportive and friendly destination.

Relax and reset

The Maltese Islands provide a spectacular backdrop to relax and experience wellbeing activities including yoga, soft adventure and luxurious spa facilities. Retreats can be organised on island, which encourages you to reconnect with yourself whilst in nature and de-stress whilst experiencing the beauty of the small archipelago in the heart of the Mediterranean.

Beaches

The dramatic coastline of the Maltese Islands is picturesque with both sandy and rocky beaches. The Mediterranean archipelago is home to 11 Blue Flag beaches including Ramla Bay; the biggest red sandy beach on the island of Gozo, Għajn Tuffieħa; boasting rugged coastline with a natural and untouched atmosphere and Golden Bay; perfect for soaking up the summer or winter sunshine.

Calypso’s Cave overlooking Ramia Bay Gozo

Malta’s sister island; Gozo

Charming Gozo offers visitors a slow-paced lifestyle with the chance to discover natural caves, world-class diving, rock climbing and picturesque walking routes boasting wildflowers and wildlife. Visitors can immerse themselves in spectacular natural beauty, Mediterranean cuisine and fascinating culture throughout the year.

Gastronomy galore

The flavour of Maltese cuisine is the result of a 7,000-year relationship with the many civilisations that have occupied the Maltese Islands. A tantalising melting-pot of cultures including the Sicilians, Romans, Spanish and French have influenced the unique blend of Maltese cooking. Five local restaurants have been awarded the Michelin Star and call to be experienced.

Sunny city breaks

Malta and Gozo are perfect for a cultural city break year-round. The Maltese Islands are home to a number of fascinating cities; Valletta, Mdina, The Three Cities and Victoria. The towns are positively fairytale-like, with winding honey-coloured streets leading to palaces, cathedrals and other breath-taking historic monuments.

History haven

Explore 7,000 years of history yet live passionately in the present. Malta’s scenery and architecture provides a spectacular backdrop to explore megaliths and medieval dungeons; the Maltese Islands are positively mythic. Malta has rightly been described as an open-air museum, boasting over 320 historical monuments and three UNESCO World Heritage Sites; the Megalithic Temples, the Ħal Saflieni Hypogeum and the City of Valletta.

Calling all adventure enthusiasts

The sparkling Mediterranean Sea offers a tranquil environment for snorkelling, kayaking and swimming; whilst the topographical island landscape encourages rock-climbing, mountain-biking and horse-rising. Malta, Gozo and Comino offer an array of unique diving experiences with an abundance of stunning reefs, natural caves and WW2 wrecks to explore.

There's more for your customers to explore in Malta!