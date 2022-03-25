SEARCH
Malta: Ireland’s Favourite Country to Visit

By Allie Sheehan
New research reveals each country’s favourite travel destinations – Malta is Ireland’s favourite country to visit.

Ireland has the 3rd highest interest in trips to Malta, with 19,830 total Google searches. This research was conducted by Bounce and analysed Google searches for flights, hotels and vacations over the past 12 months to reveal each country’s favourite city break destination.


You can read the full research here


Popular country travel destinations:

RankCountry# of countries
1Maldives9
2Malta4
3New Zealand2
3Cyprus2
5Austria1
6Bulgaria1
7Canada1
8Haiti1
9India1
10Mauritius1

Surrounded by Mediterranean waters and idyllic sandy beaches, Malta offers holidaymakers sunny weather, a number of great hotels in the city and activities such as scuba diving and rock climbing.

The 4 countries with the highest searches for Malta:


Rank		CountryTotal number of searches across flights, hotels and vacations
1UK316,500
2Germany32,370
3Ireland19,830
4Croatia1,120

Other popular country destinations for 2022 include India, Singapore, Costa Rica and Mexico.When looking at overall Google searches, Las Vegas received the highest amount of city break interest globally searches and ither popular city break destinations for 2022 include New York, Miami and Dubai.

Allie Sheehan
I have worked in the travel industry for seven years, from working in American Holidays and The Travel Corporation I have a wealth of knowledge of all aspects of travel. Before joining ITTN I worked for Facebook which gave me the inside knowledge of the wonderful world of social media. I have a BSc in Event Management and am also a qualified beauty therapist (which definitely comes in handy in this business). Recently I joined the AWTE Ireland committee and I am enjoying working with and connecting with the network of women in travel.
Must Read

