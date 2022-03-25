Malta: Ireland’s Favourite Country to Visit

New research reveals each country’s favourite travel destinations – Malta is Ireland’s favourite country to visit.

Ireland has the 3rd highest interest in trips to Malta, with 19,830 total Google searches. This research was conducted by Bounce and analysed Google searches for flights, hotels and vacations over the past 12 months to reveal each country’s favourite city break destination.



You can read the full research here



Popular country travel destinations:

Rank Country # of countries 1 Maldives 9 2 Malta 4 3 New Zealand 2 3 Cyprus 2 5 Austria 1 6 Bulgaria 1 7 Canada 1 8 Haiti 1 9 India 1 10 Mauritius 1

Surrounded by Mediterranean waters and idyllic sandy beaches, Malta offers holidaymakers sunny weather, a number of great hotels in the city and activities such as scuba diving and rock climbing.

The 4 countries with the highest searches for Malta:



Rank Country Total number of searches across flights, hotels and vacations 1 UK 316,500 2 Germany 32,370 3 Ireland 19,830 4 Croatia 1,120

Other popular country destinations for 2022 include India, Singapore, Costa Rica and Mexico.When looking at overall Google searches, Las Vegas received the highest amount of city break interest globally searches and ither popular city break destinations for 2022 include New York, Miami and Dubai.