Madeira Fam Trip with ITTN

ITTN’s Sharon Jordan with members of the Irish travel trade landed in Madeira last night after a 3 hour 40 minute flight from Dublin Airport. Madeira International Airport provided a warm welcome with drinks and live music for guests arriving on the inaugural Ryanair flight.

Good Morning Madeira

Thursday morning started with a wonderful boat trip onboard VIP Dolphins where the group was greeted with champagne on arrival.

VIP Dolphins explain “we do not just offer a tour – but an experience!”. This is a premium service in a luxury catamaran yacht where guests can enjoy trips to see dolphins and whales that swim in the waters around Madeira. There are half day trips, luxury sunset cruises, private whale watching tours and full day charters on offer. Check out the trips here.

Shortly after departing the harbour, the group was met with a pool of playful bottle nose dolphins followed by some cheeky common dolphins. How lucky!

Served with beautiful aperitifs throughout the sailing – it would have been rude not to finish with a swim in the ocean – and at a balmy 19 degrees celsius sea temperature – it was pure heaven!

Madeira is known for active tourism with lush landscapes and stunning coastline. In the archipelago of Madeira, you can find a water activity to suit your adventurous spirit from bodyboarding, coasteering (combining climbing, rappel and jumping into the sea), diving, sport fishing, paddleboarding or boat rides. Find out more about water activities in Madeira here. If you are looking for something a little more chilled, the award-winning Porto Santo beach offers 9km of fine golden sands and crystal clear waters for bathing and soaking up some sunshine.

Sharon Jordan, Managing Director of ITTN Group is visiting Madeira as part of a travel fam trip courtesy of Visit Madeira with direct flights from Dublin to Madeira operated by Ryanair.