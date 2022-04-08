Low-cost Icelandic Airline PLAY Announces Second UK Route From Liverpool

PLAY, has announced a brand-new UK route to its winter 2022/23 flight schedule, enabling Brits the chance to book affordable flights to PLAY’s transatlantic destinations via Reykjavik, including Orlando, Florida from as little as £149.99.

One-way tickets to Iceland will start at £59.99, bookable at flyPLAY.com; the service will operate twice a week on Mondays and Fridays, from 4 November 2022 until 10 April 2023.

Birgir Jónsson, CEO of PLAY, said: “The UK has always been a particularly important market for us, so to announce a second route within a year of launching is an exciting milestone for the company. We look forward to welcoming passengers from the North West region and beyond, to help them on their journey to Iceland or to the USA. We are a no-frills airline, but with our reliable and affordable flights, PLAY’s passengers can spend their hard-earned money in their holiday destination, rather than on getting there.”

Paul Winfield, Director of Aviation Development for Liverpool John Lennon Airport, commented: “It is fantastic to welcome such an exciting airline brand as PLAY, and Reykjavik as a new destination to the Airport’s expanding route network.

Iceland is a destination which we know will prove popular with our passengers, along with the airline’s excellent connections to the USA. North America is one of the most popular destinations for North West consumers and it is great that passengers from across the region will soon be able to fly from Liverpool direct to Iceland and onward seamlessly to the USA.”

PLAY is a new low-cost airline currently operating flights between Iceland and dozens of Europe destinations, and in 2022, four cities in the USA, Washington, Boston, New York, and Orlando. The Icelandic airline is based in Reykjavik’s Keflavík International Airport and started operations in June 2021. PLAY currently operates three new Airbus A320neo aircraft with the total number of aircraft growing to six by summer 2022.