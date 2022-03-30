Let’s Play – the Land of Ice & Fire

Low-cost airline, Play, will see its inaugural flight from Dublin to Iceland take off on Thursday, 28 April.

Dublin Direct to Reykjavik

PLAY, Iceland’s new bright red, low-cost airline will see its inaugural flight from Dublin to Iceland take to the skies on Thursday 28 April 2022 and 10.45 am. One-way tickets will start at €75, bookable at flyPLAY.com; the service will operate up to four times per week during the summer timetable.

Flying from Iceland to Dublin takes c. 2.5 hours, meaning travellers can be in the heart of the Icelandic capital by the afternoon, and enjoy the mesmerising views and wonders of the Sky Lagoon by early evening.

For those wishing to head to Washington or Baltimore, flights from Dublin stop via Reykjavik’s Keflavík International Airport, with a 2-hour layover. One-way flights to the States currently cost from €264.

PLAY is a new low-cost airline operating flights between Iceland and Europe, and by summer 2022, New York. The Icelandic airline is based in Reykjavik’s Keflavík International Airport and started operations in June 2021. PLAY currently operates three new Airbus A320 neo aircraft, with the total growing to six by summer 2022.