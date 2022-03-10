Irish Ferries Expands Sunflower Lanyard Scheme

Irish Ferries has expanded the Sunflower Lanyard Scheme on their latest route from Dover-Calais, meaning it is now available across every route and on every ship that they operate.

Irish Ferries led the way in the Irish travel industry, being the first Irish travel company to introduce the hidden disability Sunflower Lanyard scheme across its entire fleet in 2020. Available to all passengers with hidden disabilities, and in addition to the full range of services already available to passengers with restricted mobility, the discreet Sunflower Lanyard enables crew to readily identify those on-board who may require some extra help, time or assistance.

With hidden disabilities, travelling can be a very stressful experience. Irish Ferries staff have been specially trained to recognise the lanyard and provide additional support to those passengers.

Delivered to your door in advance of your journey, or available for collection at ports prior to check-in, the hidden disability Sunflower Lanyard is completely free and reusable.

Speaking about the introduction of the scheme, Irish Ferries Customer Services Manager, Nicola Hammond said; “Irish Ferries is proud to have been the first Irish travel company to introduce the hidden disability Sunflower Lanyard scheme in 2020. With hidden disabilities, travelling can be a very stressful experience. We want every passenger to have an enjoyable time with us, so they feel like their holiday begins the moment they step onboard.”

She added, “We are extremely proud of our staff, who underwent special training to readily identify the Sunflower Lanyard, and over the past two years have supported passengers who may require some extra help, time or assistance. We have successfully operated the system since 2020, with positive feedback both from our passengers and from our staff and are delighted to have recently expanded the programme on our latest route from Dover-Calais, meaning it’s now available across every route and on every ship that we operate”.

Customers with hidden disabilities, their family members, or carers who will be traveling with them on Irish Ferries and wish to avail of the scheme should do so by contacting [email protected]. For more information, check out https://www.irishferries.com/uk-en/news-listing/sunflowerlanyard/.