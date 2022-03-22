Hungary for Travel

From 7 March, Hungary phased out almost all coronavirus-related restrictive measures. In relation to tourism, this means returning to pre-pandemic entry rules, unrestricted access to and use of accommodations and attractions, even without mandatory use of masks.

In practice, the lifting of the epidemiological entry restrictions and special rules to access certain services and events means that from Monday, 7 March 2022, travellers have been able to enter Hungary without the need for any vaccination or immunity certificate or any type of test. A vaccination certificate is no longer required to access indoor congresses or conferences, accommodations, spas, sporting or cultural events, music- and dance festivals, or outdoor events of any type.

Until now air arrivals were subject to restrictions (being subject to a valid immunity certificate or PCR test). The rules on the issuance and validity of the vaccination certificates will remain unchanged, as they are designed in line with the EU rules on the Covid “Green” card, and EU countries will continue to decide whether to make entry into the country subject to it.

European Best Destination Award & UNESCO World Heritage List

There is an extensive list of reasons why Hungary should be on your travel list but least not forget, Budapest earned the accolade of European Best Destination award in 2019. The capital city is included in the prestigious UNESCO World Heritage List with no less than three sites, the panoramic view of the Banks of the Danube, the Buda Castle District and Andrássy Avenue which is home to the Opera House as well as Heroes’ Square. Try thermal baths or wine tasting, hiking, fairytale castles, or national parks, there are endless options on what to do. For more inspiration, check out https://visithungary.com/.