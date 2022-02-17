Hertz expands electric vehicle fleet with UFODRIVE partnership

Hertz is expanding its electric vehicle fleet by partnering with Irish company UFODRIVE.

UFODRIVE is the first all-digital, all-electric car rental service controlled from an app.

Its technology delivers a two-minute ‘arrive and drive,’ service and entirely digital experience.

The company was founded in 2018 and currently operates in 18 locations around the world including Luxembourg, London, Brussels and Dublin.

Hertz plans to use Ufodrive’s digital rental management technology to enhance its global EV fleet operations.

Mark Fields, Hertz interim CEO, said “Our partnership with Ufodrive is another major step in Hertz becoming an essential component of the modern mobility ecosystem. Together, we will pilot ways to make renting an EV even easier using Ufodrive’s digital platforms for both the rental experience and fleet management.

“For customers, this partnership will help us create the future rental car experience that is all-digital and EV-centric.”