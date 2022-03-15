Heathrow Removes Mask Mandate

From tomorrow, Wednesday 16th March, face masks at Heathrow will no longer be required in airport terminals or rail stations.

Heathrow strongly encourages those at the airport to continue to wear a face covering, in particular, when in close contact with others. However, this will not be a requirement from 16th March. An extensive array of other COVID-secure measures remain in place and face coverings will be available at the airport for those wanting to wear them. In addition, some passengers may feel vulnerable and Heathrow is encouraging colleagues to be respectful and put on a face covering when near a passenger who requests it.

Both BA and Virgin Atlantic welcomed the move and indicated that they will revise their onboard face-covering policies as on regulatory requirements of end-destinations allow. Passengers should check onboard face-covering requirements with their airlines before travelling.

Commenting on the change, Heathrow Chief Operating Officer Emma Gilthorpe said: “While we still recommend wearing them, we can be confident the investments we’ve made in COVID-secure measures – some of which aren’t always visible – combined with the fantastic protection provided by the vaccine will continue to keep people safe while travelling. We’re gearing up for a busy summer travel season, and this change means we can look forward to welcoming our passengers back with a smile as we get them safely away on their journeys.”