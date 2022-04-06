From 6th April – Updated Entry Requirements for Spain

From April 6th, if you do NOT have an EU COVID Digital Certificate or EU equivalent, you must complete the SpTH Health Check Form, manually entering the details of your vaccination, recall or diagnostic test certificate.

The form must be completed and signed electronically before your arrival in Spain (by air or sea). This includes children of any age, travellers in transit and residents in Spain returning home.

You can access the form and sign it via the Spain Travel Health (SpTH) website or apps for Android or iOs devices. After you sign it, you will receive a QR code which must be presented upon arrival in Spain.

Remember that you must fill in a separate form for each trip and each person.

In the case of international cruises, the European Digital Passenger Locator Form (dPLF) is required to replace the SpTH. For access by sea (ferry) visit spthm.puertos.es.



If you come from Ireland, you must certify one of these three requirements (except children under 12):



a) Certificate of vaccination: Vaccination certificates issued by the competent authorities of the country of origin will be accepted as valid from 14 days after the date of administration of the last dose of the complete vaccination regimen. No more than 270 days (9 months) since the date of the last dose of said regimen. From that moment on, the vaccination certificate issued by the competent authorities of the country must reflect the administration of a booster dose. The vaccination certificate with complete vaccination schedule for children under 18 has no expiry date. The vaccines accepted shall be those authorised by the European Medicines Agency or those that have completed the WHO’s emergency use process. The certificate shall include at least the following information: 1. Name and surname of the holder 2. Date of vaccination, stating the date of the last dose administered 3. Type of vaccine administered 4. Number of doses administered/complete schedule 5. Issuing country 6. Identification of the institution issuing the vaccination certificate.



b) Diagnostic certificate: a negative PCR or PCR-like test (NAAT type), issued within 72 hours prior to arrival in Spain, or a negative antigen test of those included in the common list of the European Commission, issued within 24 hours prior to arrival in Spain.



c) Certificate of recovery: issued by the competent authority or a medical service at least 11 days after the first NAAT-type diagnostic test (PCR, TMA, LAMP or similar) with a positive result. The validity of the certificate shall expire 180 days from the date of sampling. It shall include at least the following information: 1. Name and surname of the holder 2. Date of sampling of the first positive diagnostic test for SARS-CoV-2 3. Type of NAAT test performed 4. Issuing country.

For more information visit:

www.travelsafe.spain.info

www.hellocanaryislands.com

www.spth.gob.es

www.spthm.puertos.es

www.euplf.eu