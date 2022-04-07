Etihad Introduces Transit Connect

Accommodation for Layovers in Abu Dhabi with Etihad

Have more than 10 hour layover in Abu Dhabi? Want to have a rest and relax? Etihad now has you covered! With Transit connect, you can book complimentary accommodation for guests at the Premier Inn Abu Dhabi Capital Centre or Premier Inn Abu Dhabi Airport. This applies only to guests with a connection time of 10 – 24 hours who are flying in Business or First and Economy guests on eligible routes*. Find out more here and how to book: https://www.etihadhub.com/en-ae/products/transitconnect