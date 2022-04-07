SEARCH
Etihad Introduces Transit Connect

By Shane Cullen
Accommodation for Layovers in Abu Dhabi with Etihad

Have more than 10 hour layover in Abu Dhabi? Want to have a rest and relax? Etihad now has you covered! With Transit connect, you can book complimentary accommodation for guests at the Premier Inn Abu Dhabi Capital Centre or Premier Inn Abu Dhabi Airport. This applies only to guests with a connection time of 10 – 24 hours who are flying in Business or First and Economy guests on eligible routes*. Find out more here and how to book: https://www.etihadhub.com/en-ae/products/transitconnect

Shane Cullen
Shane Cullen has been managing director of a media production studio for nearly 20 years working on projects for a global clientele. He has worked in the travel industry for over a decade and as a travel journalist since 2015. He is passionate about travel, film & photography. He also has a keen interest in emerging technology.
