Elite Island Resorts Release Uplifting Musical Collaboration with Reggae Star Causion

Elite Island Resorts has announced a musical collaboration with Reggae luminary Causion. The release of an Antiguan themed original song is designed to inspire a new generation of travellers to visit the

island.

The song, titled ”Antigua Me Come From”, refers to the phrase commonly spoken by locals on this Leeward island when they proudly proclaim their heritage.

Celebrating the song’s release, Causion said, “Personally growing up in Antigua was the

greatest experience I can imagine. I grew up on the water in English Harbour, and most of my

childhood was on the water, sailing and fishing, and the freedom to do that was phenomenal.

Antigua is a place I have loved from the bottom of my heart, and there is no place I would rather

be. As a musician and writer, when you go to Antigua the words keep coming, the artistry and

creation keep coming because you find that place of peace.”

Rob Barrett, Elite Island Resorts’ Chairman, shares similar sentiments. “I wanted to give the

people of Antigua and Barbuda something that shares the beauty and spirit of Antigua with the

world for years to come. This amazing collaboration between Elite Island Resorts and Causion

captures the essence of Antigua and is a project we can all be very proud of.”

Elite Island Resorts have five luxury all-inclusive properties across the island, from the adults-only Hammock Cove Antigua and Pineapple Beach Club, and the family oriented The Verandah Resort & Spa, all on the east of the island close to Devil’s Bridge National Park, to Galley Bay Resort & Spa in the west and St. James’s Club & Villas in the south.