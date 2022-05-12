SEARCH
Ed Finn & Upstate New York on RTE’s Today

Shane Cullen
By Shane Cullen
Check out the RTE Player for Ed Finn’s Travel Thursday on RTE’s “Today” this afternoon at 3.30pm. Award-winning travel journalist and media broadcaster, Ed Finn shared his experience of Upstate New York during his Travel Thursday segment with Daithi & Maura. 

This afternoon, Ed shared his experience of the Upstate New York road trip over Easter with ITTN’s Shane Cullen, in conjunction with Platinum Travel, I Love NY and Aer Lingus.

Get a sneak preview here – https://youtube.com/shorts/b3U8aQjzNzs

The Today Show will feature experiences from travels through Dutchess County, Catskills (home to Woodstock) Cooperstown (birthplace of baseball), Utica, Ithaca, Auburn before ending the incredible journey in Buffalo at Niagra Falls. 

Stay tuned to ITTN to stay #ittnswitchedon!

Shane Cullen has been managing director of a media production studio for nearly 20 years working on projects for a global clientele. He has worked in the travel industry for over a decade and as a travel journalist since 2015. He is passionate about travel, film & photography. He also has a keen interest in emerging technology.
