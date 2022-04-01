SEARCH
Dublin Airport Launches its Summer 2022 Flight Schedule

By Shane Cullen
Dublin Airport’s hugely popular Summer 2022 flight schedule in digital flipbook format is back.

Dublin Airport has 44 airlines flying to 180 destinations worldwide this summer as it continues to build global reach following the Covid pandemic.

The easy-to-read Dublin Airport guide contains a variety of helpful information such as a list of handy travel tips, passenger safety information as well as the details of all the destinations and frequency of flights served by our airline partners. Please click on the image above or the button below to see what Summer 2022 has to offer.

With more than 1,300 flights to Europe each week, over 700 flights to Great Britain, 200+ flights to North America and almost 40 to the Middle East and Africa it promises to be a summer packed with travel opportunities.

Check it out – Dublin Airport Summer Schedule 2022 (flippingbook.com).

