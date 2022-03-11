SEARCH
Discounted Flights for Ukrainians with Finnair

By Allie Sheehan
Finnair has put in place substantial discounts to support Ukrainians escaping the conflict in their country.  

The airline has net fares with a reduction of 95% now available for one-way flights from Warsaw, Krakow, Gdansk, Budapest and Prague to Helsinki.

The discount is available with code Ukraine95 by visiting finnair.com from now throughout March. Taxes and fees are then added to the discounted price.

Ukrainians can travel from Schengen countries to Finland with other ID forms such as a birth certificate. They do not need a passport.

Finnair continues to support Ukrainians through Unicef, and its customers have donated over €200,000 worth of Finnair Plus points to provide assistance. The airline have also donated blankets and other materials to organisations which are arranging support to Ukraine.

Allie Sheehan
